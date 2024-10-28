Erickson Coaching International Wins 2024 International Coaching Federation Coaching Impact Award

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global coaching education provider Erickson Coaching International has been named the Distinguished Coach Education Provider of 2024 at the global International Coaching Federation (ICF) Impact Awards. This recognition comes just ahead of Erickson's 45th anniversary, celebrating its impact on the coaching profession. The award highlights Erickson's role in developing exceptional, credentialed coaches.

To celebrate the award and its anniversary, Erickson will offer 45 coaching related scholarships to individuals and organizations.

Erickson Coaching International was awarded the 2024 ICF Impact Award for Distinguished Coach Education Provider this week in Athens, Greece. In celebration of the award, and Erickson's upcoming 45th anniversary, they have announced 45 coaching education scholarships. Learn more at erickson.edu/impact Erickson Coaching International has been pioneering coach training since 1980

"Our Coaching Impact Awards receive nominations from all around the world," shared Stephanie Norris, ICF Awards Director. "Erickson Coaching International has been a pillar of global coaching education for over four decades. Their commitment to growing the impact of coaching around the world positioned them well as the top contender for our Distinguished Coach Education Provider award."

ICF, the global credentialing body for coaching, honored Erickson at an in-person award ceremony in Athens, Greece on October 28. The award recognizes excellence in coach education and overall impact. Erickson offers training in over 14 languages and across 43 locations, both online and in-person, making it the world's most universal coach training provider.

Louise Hendey, CEO of Erickson Coaching International, said: "This is a proud moment for Erickson-trained coaches worldwide as well as the facilitators and partners around the world who deliver our coach training. We believe coaching represents the future of leadership, and we are thrilled to lead this global transformation, one solution-focused conversation at a time."

Dr. Marilyn Atkinson, Founder of Erickson Coaching, said: "Erickson stands for human potential. At 81, it's incredible to see my vision for a solution-focused world being realized by coaches who are driving positive impact worldwide. Coaching is not just a tool for productivity but a vehicle for empowerment. At Erickson, we live this belief everyday through coaching partnerships with NPO-s like Jane Goodall's Roots n Shoots Foundation, Red Cross Canada and more."

About Erickson Coaching International

Erickson Coaching International is a globally recognized pioneer in coach training and leadership development, committed to transforming lives and organizations through its solution-focused, ICF-accredited programs. Since its founding by Dr. Marilyn Atkinson in 1980, Erickson has empowered over 55,000 graduates across 125 countries, equipping them with the skills to drive meaningful change and achieve extraordinary results.

For more information, visit www.erickson.edu.

For more information: Frances Litten, Head of Marketing & Communications, [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541207/Erickson_Coaching_International_Erickson_Coaching_International.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541206/Erickson_Coaching_International_Erickson_Coaching_International.jpg