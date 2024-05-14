Erste Asset Management Selects Clearwater Analytics to Help Support Business Growth

Clearwater Will Aggregate Multi-Asset Client Investment Data, Help Increase Asset Flows and Strengthen Client Service

BOISE, Idaho and VIENNA, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading worldwide provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that Erste Asset Management GmbH, part of Erste Group Bank AG, has joined its community of European buy-side clients. Erste Asset Management (Erste AM) is one of the leading asset managers in Central and Eastern Europe managing €81.4 billion in assets for a broad client base including pension plans.

Erste AM has chosen Clearwater's cloud-native client reporting platform following a rigorous RFP selection process. By leveraging the Clearwater PRISM platform, Erste AM will be able to provide highly customized digital client experiences. Additionally, clients will have the ability to configure insights and analytics as well as access data in a self-service manner, allowing for quick reporting changes when needed.

"We are dedicated to surpassing customer expectations and providing exceptional client reporting across all channels," said Winfried Buchbauer, COO and Board Member of Erste Asset Management. "Clearwater stood out from other solutions due to its flexible and cloud-native client reporting solution. Clearwater PRISM will allow us to easily tailor reports to our clients' needs. With a comprehensive view of data, insights, and relevant analytics, our team is empowered to help differentiate our offerings in the market."

"We understand the importance of this project to Erste Asset Management and are appreciative of the trust they have placed in us to deliver for their employees, stakeholders and clients," expressed Keith Viverito, General Manager of EMEA and APAC at Clearwater Analytics. "This partnership underscores the best-in-class client reporting capabilities of our Clearwater PRISM platform. By bridging a critical industry gap, PRISM empowers firms like Erste Asset Management to centralize reporting across multiple systems, simplifying and modernizing the operating model and unlocking opportunities for differentiation and significantly enhanced client reporting experiences."

Clearwater PRISM is a leading data management and client reporting platform for firms that want a comprehensive view of their portfolios across multiple platforms and all asset types. Leading organizations are making Clearwater PRISM an integral part of their investment data management strategy. To learn more about Clearwater PRISM, speak to an expert today.

About Erste Asset Management

Erste Asset Management (Erste AM) coordinates, and is responsible for, all asset management activities within Erste Group Bank AG. At our offices in Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, we manage assets of EUR 81.4 bn (31.03.2024).

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $7.3 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

