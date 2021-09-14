ESR Expands HaloLock System with New MagSafe-Compatible iPhone 13 Cases

"Our vision for the HaloLock System is to foster what we believe is an emerging MoT (magnetism of things)", said ESR CEO Tim Wu. "Having Amazon's #1 MagSafe car charger is the result of finding a new use case for MagSafe that others had overlooked. Each HaloLock product seeks to do the same, and by adding new functionality to MagSafe, we're giving users a more fluid and intuitive way of interacting with their phones."

Protection Made Easier

ESR's new clear cases with HaloLock are all military-grade certified having survived 26 drops with zero damage to either phone or case, and offer industry-leading magnetic holding power (1,100 g) to ensure a secure lock with any MagSafe accessories.

CLASSIC with HaloLock™: Clear slim case with scratch-resistant acrylic back

AIR ARMOR with HaloLock™: Drop protection with shock-absorbing Air-Guard corners

AIR ARMOR 360 with HaloLock™: Tough 360° protection with Screen Shield

For those looking for a splash of color, ESR's smooth silicone CLOUD case and real leather METRO case also come in MagSafe versions.

Charging Made Easier

With HaloLock, whether using a car charger for navigation, a desk charger for a video conference call, or a kickstand charger that's just as at home on the kitchen counter as it is in a coffee shop, iPhone 13 users have a wide variety of ways to enjoy MagSafe.

About ESR

Founded in 2009, with a user base of over 100 million people worldwide, ESR is a market leader of mobile accessories that creates simple, effective, and innovative products. Integrating R&D, design, and production, ESR aims to make tech easier to use by giving people a better experience with technology in everyday life.

