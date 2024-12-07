Ethara: THE ART OF CURATING THE ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX HOSPITALITY EXPERIENCE

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The tens of thousands of visitors at this week's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will get to enjoy the biggest ever choice of restaurants, stalls, and beverage spots at Yas Marina Circuit to refresh and refuel over race weekend.

Adam Millward Hospitality Director Hospitality suite with a direct view on the track

Over 100 F&B spots will cater for the fans during the record-breaking F1 season-finale on Yas Island, with all-new dining experiences added to the list. COYA Abu Dhabi makes its debut at the event, providing world-class gastronomic Peruvian dishes at Garden on Yas – the latest hospitality offering to be added to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix located in the Palm Garden at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island.

Selecting the hospitality brands for the four-day event is a challenging task, but Adam Millward, Hospitality Director at Ethara, is more than up to the job and manages the hospitality portfolio for the showpiece event.

He says visitors can look forward to an even bigger and better experience this weekend.

"All of our hospitality experiences cater to a global audience of luxury seekers, motorsport enthusiasts, and high-profile guests – some are looking to witness the thrill of Formula 1 and some want to brunch and party during the race weekend," said Millward, who has built strong relationships with some of the partner restaurants during his career as he looks to curate bespoke experiences for guests every year.

"The approach involves selecting restaurants that complement the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix's aim of creating a race weekend experience that delivers world-class F&B and entertainment across the four-day event.

"I truly believe these partnerships capture the essence of Yas Marina Circuit and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, unmissable entertainment, and world-class dining, providing an experience that will satisfy all our guests."

A key element of meeting guests' high expectations is understanding the requirements of visitors from the moment they step into the venue until they leave.

He said: "It's honestly looking at what the customer wants and how the hospitality industry has grown over the last three years. Hospitality is not just about having F&B included in a package. It's about the entire experience, from dining in a fine-dining restaurant to how they arrive, drink, and engage with all the on-track action during the race weekend."

With nationalities from different countries around the world, the cuisine that will be served has been carefully chosen to ensure the highest quality and standards.

He said: "We have an incredibly diverse audience coming into the UAE for the race weekend. Last year, over 65% of our attendees flew in to witness the season finale. Therefore, the restaurants have a big task of curating a menu that caters to a variety of people with hospitality passes.

"This involves not just menu tastings but the full dining experience; from the look and feel of the restaurant to selecting the right light shades to the right beverage selection across the weekend. Then, all this is brought together with the right entertainment curated in each of the suites to achieve the right atmosphere.

"Whether starting the weekend with Japanese cuisine, having some of the best pasta in town from Ill Boro, or heading to OPA to smash plates and dance on chairs Greek-style, we strive to create something for everyone.

"Our aim has always been to redefine what fans can expect from a Grand Prix weekend by adding world-class dining options and entertainment."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2575788/Adam_Millward.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2575789/Hospitality_Suite.jpg

SOURCE Ethara