"Europe in the Crosshairs" - New Strider Report Details How China Systematically Recruits and Leverages Talent and Intellectual Property of Europe's Top Semiconductor Companies to Increase Domestic Capabilities

News provided by

Strider Technologies, Inc.

19 Jul, 2023, 12:30 ET

Over the past two decades, the United Front Work Department of the Chinese Communist Party has constructed operations across Europe to recruit thousands of individuals from premier semiconductor and technology companies to PRC-based firms to advance its integrated circuit industry

SALT LAKE CITY, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc. today released a new report detailing the People's Republic of China's (PRC) recruitment of leading scientists, technologists, and executives from European companies to develop advanced semiconductors domestically in China. These activities are part of the PRC's strategic initiative to modernize its military and become the global technology leader.

"The PRC is relentless in its concerted, systematic pursuit to acquire the advanced technology and know-how needed to fulfill its military and economic ambitions," said Greg Levesque, CEO, and Co-Founder of Strider. "Our data demonstrates that European technology companies, especially semiconductor firms, have been, and will continue to be, in the crosshairs of a geopolitical battle for intellectual property and talent. European governments and semiconductor companies are rising to the challenge, but more must be done to protect their talent and industrial competitiveness with the reemergence of great power competition."

Strider's report highlights the role of the United Front Work Department (United Front) in identifying and recruiting talent around the world to advance China's industrial strategies, an effort referred to as the PRC's Talent Superpower Strategy. Two United Front-backed organizations play central roles in targeting European semiconductor technology and talent: the Federation of Chinese Professional Associations in Europe (FCPAE) and one of its subsidiary organizations, the European Chinese Microelectronics Professional Forum—or the IC-Forum.

Strider's Global Intelligence Team uncovered a systematic effort by the United Front via the FCPAE and IC-Forum to target the European technology industry, relying upon three primary methods:

1)  Recruiting International Talent

  • Strider's global talent flow data shows that during the past 20 years, more than 30,000 individuals have left top European technology companies, including premier semiconductor firms, and moved to PRC-headquartered companies.
  • PRC economic statecraft actors leverage government-backed talent programs, overseas alumni associations, and industry events to encourage overseas experts to relocate.
  • The IC-Forum is a prime example of this talent recruitment program. At its peak, the IC-Forum boasted nearly 200 members. By 2019, 101 members had returned to the PRC where more than 15 percent were inducted into the Thousand Talents Program (TTP), one of the PRC's elite talent recruitment initiatives.

2)  Expanding International Research Collaboration

  • Strider's global publication data shows there have been more than 3,000 instances of collaboration between top European semiconductor companies and PRC organizations over the past 20 years, including those linked to the PRC government and military.
  • International collaboration allows PRC government organizations to build relationships with overseas experts and facilitate their travel to China for technical exchanges and recruitment into talent programs.

3)  Acquiring Leading Global Companies

  • The PRC government is also funding the acquisition of leading global technology companies. Strider's global investment data shows that over the past 20 years more than 200 instances of PRC organizations, including several state-owned enterprises, investing in European semiconductor companies.

To read the full report visit https://www.striderintel.com/resources/europe-in-the-crosshairs/.

About Strider
Strider is revolutionizing the way companies, government agencies, universities, and research institutions secure their IP and technology and compete in a new era of global strategic competition. Our trailblazing technology and strategic intelligence solutions enable clients to proactively identify, manage, and respond to state-sponsored IP theft and supply chain vulnerabilities. Strider has operations in Salt Lake City, UT, Washington, D.C., and London, U.K.

Media Contact: Dan Palumbo, [email protected], +13018752356

SOURCE Strider Technologies, Inc.

Also from this source

"Europe in the Crosshairs" - New Strider Report Details How China Systematically Recruits and Leverages Talent and Intellectual Property of Europe's Top Semiconductor Companies to Increase Domestic Capabilities

Strider: Китай массово переманивает таланты из ведущих полупроводниковых компаний Европы

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.