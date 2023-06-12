European Political Summit highlights ongoing revolution in Moldovan wine

News provided by

Wine of Moldova

12 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

CHISINAU, Moldova, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moldova's dynamic and growing wine industry played a key role in the second edition of the European Political Summit, held on June 1st. Over 500 international journalists joined 47 delegates from across Europe at the magnificent Mimi Castle in Bulboaca – a Moldovan winery connecting beauty, authenticity, and taste. The EPC debate on the most pertinent issues facing the continent today was hosted by a non-EU country for the first time - a clear validation of Moldova's growing economic and strategic importance and orientation to the EU integration.

Continue Reading
Moldova is committed to becoming a world-class tourism destination, with a growing number of wineries offering authentic experiences. Indigenous varieties, new-wave producers, a historic winemaking culture. Recent investments have resulted in a growing network of wine tourism offerings that in 2023 include 10 wineries with quality accommodation, 20 with restaurants, and 40 with tours and wine tasting options. These are incorporated into the Council of Europe’s Iter Vitis Wine Routes .
Moldova is committed to becoming a world-class tourism destination, with a growing number of wineries offering authentic experiences. Indigenous varieties, new-wave producers, a historic winemaking culture. Recent investments have resulted in a growing network of wine tourism offerings that in 2023 include 10 wineries with quality accommodation, 20 with restaurants, and 40 with tours and wine tasting options. These are incorporated into the Council of Europe’s Iter Vitis Wine Routes .

During the summit, visitors were taken on a whirlwind tour of the nation's vitally important wine industry: Moldova is now the 14th largest wine exporter in the world, contributing around 3% to GDP. Indeed, it is the country with the most grapevines per capita, as Jancis Robinson MW observed in a Financial Times article entitled: 'Moldova navigates the politics of winemaking'.  "Moldova has many natural advantages as a wine producer," said Robinson.  "Furthermore, many Moldovan vineyards can boast of two similarities with fashionable Burgundy: latitude and limestone." Moldovan wines have also won 5,014 international awards over the past decade, and the momentum keeps growing.

But for some visitors, Moldova's indigenous grape varieties and unique terroirs were a gem waiting to be discovered. Wine of Moldova (a national wine brand) was therefore delighted to organise a special event exclusively for accredited journalists. Entitled "Taste Moldova – Meet our local producers!," the program showcased Moldova's high-quality wine, tourism, and agricultural products. Each journalist received a registration kit, which included a selection of Moldovan wines to savour and experience firsthand.

Wine of Moldova also relished the opportunity to share its strategic vision for the industry's future sustainable development. This year, the promotional body launched a #10yearsofwinerevolution campaign, designed to highlight how – and why – the country's wine industry is adapting to compete on the world stage. 

Its key stakeholders, meanwhile, are planning to raise $500 million over the next five years, investing significant capital in land and equipment. Moldova is also committed to becoming a world-class tourism destination, with a growing number of wineries offering authentic experiences that emulate the best of Napa, Stellenbosch, and Mendoza. Indigenous varieties, new-wave producers, a historic winemaking culture: Moldova is already preparing for the next major international event as an opportunity to present its exceptional wines to the world.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098892/Wine_of_Moldova_2023.mp4

SOURCE Wine of Moldova

Also from this source

ProWein 2023 : Wine of Moldova s'engage à devenir durable

ProWein 2023: Wine of Moldova se compromete com a sustentabilidade

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.