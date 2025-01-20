Moldova to host 46th Congress of the International Organisation of Vine & Wine (OIV)

CHIȘINĂU, Moldova, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 46th World Congress of vine and wine, running in tandem with the OIV's 23rd General Assembly, will be held in Moldova from June 16-20, 2025. This milestone event will provide an unprecedented opportunity for the nation's wine industry, as Moldova enters a critical juncture in its journey towards sustainable development. Organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry, in addition to the National Office of Vine and Wine (ONVV), the 46th edition promises to "address issues linked to the future challenges of the vine and wine sector" in Moldova's capital, Chișinău. Flexing its viticultural muscles as the 2025 global capital of Vine and Wine, Chișinău has become a leading tourism destination in eastern Europe.

Republic of Moldova to host the 46th World Congress of Vine and Wine in June 2025

The Congress will address such pertinent concerns as "resilient viticultural practices for sustainable ecosystems", in addition to grappling with "adaptive and innovative technologies in sustainable oenology". Business resilience and healthy & safety will also be under the spotlight at the 46th Congress, situated at the heart of Moldova's vignoble.

Meanwhile, attendees are invited to discover a unique wine culture, as estate tours, networking events and tastings highlight the country's thrilling wines and original flavours. Buoyed by Wine of Moldova's #10yearsofwinerevolution campaign, key stakeholders have united under a common goal: the creation of a modern wine industry, promoting sustainability, technological innovation, and galvanised by the overarching Wine of Moldova national brand. Meanwhile, stakeholders have invested significant capital in equipment and infrastructure projects, helping to build a modern tourism destination in the 21st century. This sustainable development, allied to a burgeoning export (14th biggest) economy, now contributes around 3% of total GDP, helping rural communities to thrive in a globalised marketplace. Today, one in four Moldovans are connected to the industry, while local wines are now shipped to over 70 countries.

Entrusted with hosting a seminal event in the industry diary, the 46th Congress will strengthen Moldova's position as an influential player in premium wine production. Both a land of technologies and cultural attractions, Moldova is now positioning as a leading country in the structural developments of the vine and wine sector, notably with a revolutionary AI project launched in 2024, which continues to draw international acclaim.

In June, the world will be watching Moldova and its remarkable wines.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600882/46th_World_Congress_of_Vine_and_Wine.jpg