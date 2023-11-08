European Wellness and DXN Sign MoU to Establish World-Class Wellness Centre!

European Wellness Biomedical Group

08 Nov, 2023

CYBERJAYA, Malaysia, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wellness Biomedical Group (EW Group) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with DXN Holdings Berhad (DXN) to jointly develop and establish a comprehensive wellness centre that draws from the extensive expertise and experience of both parties.

EW Group is renowned for its pioneering work in precursor stem cell therapeutics, immunomodulation, nutraceuticals, bio-regenerative medicine and more, in addition to its growing network of over 40+ internationally-accredited medical wellness hospitals and centres around the world specializing in bio-regenerative medicine. Their goals align with DXN, one of the most established and globalised publicly-listed Malaysian companies in researching, producing, and marketing organic health and wellness products.

Together, they are in pole position to revolutionise the health and wellness industry.

"This collaboration is significant; we are moving forward together to capture a new benchmark in holistic wellness solution and rejuvenation management," expressed Prof. Dato' Sri Dr. Mike Chan, who is Chairman, Founder, and Chief Scientist of EW Group.

Dr. Mike, who also serves as a Senator of BWA (German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade) and an Advisor for KSI (Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific), also iterated his advocacy for strategic collaborations aimed at enhancing the worldwide health index.

DXN Founder and Executive Chairman Datuk Lim Siow Jin echoed his sentiments, enthusing that the partnership will usher in a future where the public can enjoy the benefits of holistic integrated health care – one that merges state-of-the-art biomedical solutions with high-quality health food products.

At the signing ceremony, EW Group was represented by its Medical Advisory Board Head, Prof. Dr. Dmytro Klokol, and DXN by its Executive Chairman, Datuk Lim Siow Jin.

As part of the agreement, EW Group will be engaging in research and development in partnership with renowned universities – including but not limited to Heidelberg University of Germany, the University of California of Irvine, USA, and others – to further bolster scientific and medical knowledge in stem cells, peptides, age reversal, immunology, senescence cells, and Phyto and Myco therapies. Throughout the partnership, EW Group will also be providing wellness expertise, academic support, nutraceuticals, and training knowledge to all DXN distributors worldwide, while both parties will promote and engage in cross-selling of their respective products.

European Wellness Biomedical Group

A multi-award-winning European group comprising of multinational business divisions collectively operating in the emerging fields of bio-regenerative medicine. These divisions include R&D, bio-manufacturing facilities, training and education centres, product distribution, anti-aging centres, hospitals and clinics across 80 countries. It is headquartered in Germany, Greece, UK, Switzerland and Malaysia, with supporting centres and research facilities located strategically around the world.

DXN

DXN has established itself as a renowned global player in the fortified food and beverages industry, specializing in the cultivation, manufacturing, and marketing of premium products, with strong emphasis on Ganoderma Lucidum. The Company's unwavering commitment to quality and innovation has fuelled steady growth over the years, reaching approximately 15.9 million members worldwide.

EW Group Media Team
[email protected] 

European Wellness und die Universität Heidelberg revolutionieren die Down-Syndrom-Forschung, indem sie sich auf Studien zur Neuroentwicklung und Neurodegeneration konzentrieren

European Wellness und die Universität Heidelberg revolutionieren die Down-Syndrom-Forschung, indem sie sich auf Studien zur Neuroentwicklung und Neurodegeneration konzentrieren

Eine bahnbrechende Forschungskooperation zwischen der European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG), über ihre Tochtergesellschaften European Wellness...
