EVAN WILLIAMS BOURBON TOASTS AMERICA'S 250TH ANNIVERSARY WITH OFFICIALLY LICENSED AMERICA250 COMMEMORATIVE RELEASES

Limited-edition offerings honor the shared legacy of America's founding and Kentucky's first licensed distiller

BARDSTOWN, Ky., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evan Williams Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, the world's #1 American-owned bourbon, proudly announces a new series of officially licensed America250 commemorative products in celebration of the United States' 250th anniversary. Arriving on shelves beginning May 2026, these special releases invite consumers to raise a glass ahead of the nation's historic Semiquincentennial milestone in July.

Evan Williams Bourbon America 250 Bottles

Rooted deeply in American history, Evan Williams' story has long run in parallel with that of the nation itself. In 1783 - the same year the United States formalized its independence at the end of the Revolutionary War - Evan Williams became Kentucky's first licensed distiller.

"Evan Williams has always been intertwined with American history," said Max Shapira, Executive Chairman of Heaven Hill Brands. "As we approach the 250th anniversary of our nation, we are honored to celebrate this historic moment with a collection that reflects the spirit, perseverance, and craftsmanship that define both our country and our bourbon. These special releases are a tribute to where we've been and a toast to the future."

The America250 lineup includes three expressions of Evan Williams Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, each crafted to commemorate this once-in-a-generation occasion:

Evan Williams Black Label (86 proof) – Available in 1.75L ($24.99)





– Available in 1.75L ($24.99) Evan Williams 1783 Small Batch (90 proof) – Available in 1.75L ($37.99) and 750ml ($23.99)





– Available in 1.75L ($37.99) and 750ml ($23.99) Evan Williams Single Barrel (117.76 proof) – A special higher-proof release with a limited selection of 250 barrels ($39.99)

Each bottle features patriotic packaging and storytelling that underscores Evan Williams' enduring connection to America's founding. The Black Label and 1783 Small Batch bottles, in particular, bring this heritage to life by highlighting the brand's origins and its enduring commitment to American values. The Single Barrel expression is hand-dipped in blue wax to match the coordinating blues in the bottle's depiction of the Statue of Liberty. From its founding to today, Evan Williams stands for American craftsmanship and pride and will raise a glass in the same enduring spirit that built the country as the nation celebrates its 250th anniversary.

In addition to honoring history, Evan Williams will continue its more than 10 years of ongoing partnership with veteran causes across the country. The brand is proud to announce a new partnership with the non-profit Folds of Honor, and a $75,000 donation to provide educational scholarships to the families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and first responders.

"America250 is proud to collaborate with iconic American brands like Evan Williams that embody the heritage and values we seek to celebrate," said Jen Condon, Executive Vice President of America250. "This partnership helps bring the Semiquincentennial to life for consumers across the country, inspiring reflection, pride, and participation in this historic moment."

With the rallying call to "Toast to 250 years with the #1 American-owned bourbon," Evan Williams invites consumers nationwide to join in celebrating America's Semiquincentennial by honoring the past, embracing the present, and looking ahead to the next 250 years.

ABOUT EVAN WILLIAMS: The flagship Bourbon of Heaven Hill Distillery, Evan Williams is among the leaders in the American Whiskey segment as the world's second largest-selling Bourbon. In 1783, the brand's namesake opened Kentucky's First Distillery on the banks of the Ohio River. Many years and barrels later, Evan Williams Bourbon is still produced the right way, using the same time-honored methods. As an American-made and American-owned brand, Evan Williams is committed to honoring and supporting those who have served our country. For more than a decade, the brand has contributed over $750,000 to initiatives that benefit veterans, helping provide resources, recognition, and support to those who have demonstrated exceptional service and sacrifice. In 2024, the brand debuted 'Evan Williams Bourbon Nation' to celebrate college athletics through a partnership with Learfield making Kentucky's 1st Distiller Game Day's #1 Pour. The multi-year deal currently includes powerhouse teams at University of Florida, Syracuse University, TCU, Ohio State University, University of Alabama, the University of Oregon, University of South Carolina, and the University of Oklahoma. The Evan Williams Bourbon Experience (www.EvanWilliamsBourbonExperience.com) celebrates the legacy of Evan Williams through an immersive visitor's center experience which brings to life the history and tradition of Kentucky's native spirit as an official stop on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Learn more at www.EvanWilliams.com.

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Media Contact:

Kaitlynn West

Heaven Hill Distillery

[email protected]

SOURCE Heaven Hill Distilleries, Inc.