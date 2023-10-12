Everest Group Names SS&C Blue Prism a Leader for Sixth Consecutive Year in RPA Products PEAK Matrix® 2023

News provided by

SS&C

12 Oct, 2023, 14:45 ET

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced SS&C Blue Prism has been named a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Leader in the Everest Group Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.

"SS&C Blue Prism has reinforced its position as a Leader on Everest Group's RPA Products PEAK Matrix® 2023. A strong market presence, depth and breadth of product functionalities, and continued investments toward offering an integrated intelligent automation platform contributed to this position," said Amardeep Modi, Vice President at Everest Group. "Product support and training, interoperability, and scalability are some of the key strengths highlighted by its clients."

This assessment analyzes the changing dynamics of the global RPA landscape and 24 technology providers across several key dimensions. The SS&C Blue Prism assessment included the analysis of client numbers, YoY growth, client feedback on value and satisfaction and the company's breadth of coverage of industries and enterprise size segments.

"We're thrilled SS&C Blue Prism has secured its position as a Leader for the sixth time on Everest Group's RPA Products PEAK Matrix®," said Mike Megaw, Global Head of IA, Risk, Regulatory and Data, SS&C Technologies. "Everest Group recognition is validation of our intelligent automation ecosystem's significant business transformational value and innovation. This acknowledgment is a testament to how our team and partners – working together globally – ensure businesses become more connected by delivering the best possible products to our customers."

The RPA Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 also measures SS&C Blue Prism's commercial and sales model flexibility, progressiveness and client adoption of available commercial models as part of its ability to successfully deliver products.

SS&C Blue Prism digitizes operations across financial services, insurance, health and pharma, banking and more. Speak to an expert about SS&C Blue Prism's intelligent automation offering.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692536/SSC_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SS&C

Also from this source

Everest Group Names SS&C Blue Prism a Leader for Sixth Consecutive Year in RPA Products PEAK Matrix® 2023

Everest Group Names SS&C Blue Prism a Leader for Sixth Consecutive Year in RPA Products PEAK Matrix® 2023

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced SS&C Blue Prism has been named a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Leader in the...
SS&C to Release Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

SS&C to Release Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of financial services and healthcare software and software-enabled services, will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.