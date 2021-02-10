EWIA welcomes Phoenix Tower International as a new member

BRUSSELS, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Wireless Infrastructure Association (EWIA) welcomed its newest member, Phoenix Tower International, a global tower company with EU presence in France, Spain, and Ireland, which joined the trade association after EWIA's last Annual General Meeting.

"In the context of Next Generation EU, independent wireless infrastructure operators have a positive role to play as the Commission and the legislators are addressing important questions on 5G and the connectivity agenda in Europe." says Tobías Martínez Gimeno, Chairman of EWIA. "In this context we welcome Phoenix Tower International as a new member so that our sector can speak with a stronger and even more representative voice in our ongoing engagement in Brussels."

"We are honored and delighted to be part of EWIA and look forward to working with all members to promote increased connectivity and wireless infrastructure across Europe" declared Dagan Kasavana, CEO of Phoenix Tower International.

While EWIA is extending its membership, its footprint across European countries is also increasing with 10 towerco members operating across 14 European countries: Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Sweden.

About EWIA

The European Wireless Infrastructure Association is the European trade association of wholesale wireless infrastructure providers. Our members invest in and operate wireless infrastructure essential to the delivery of mobile voice, wireless broadband and other wireless networks.

EWIA advocates policies that encourage the network infrastructure investment and deployment necessary to make advanced wireless broadband available everywhere for consumers, businesses, health care, public safety and the countless other sectors that rely on always-on wireless connections.

About Phoenix Tower International

Phoenix Tower International was founded in 2013 with a mission to own and operate high quality wireless infrastructure sites in stable markets experiencing strong wireless usage growth around the world. PTI is currently focused on infrastructure expansion throughout Latin America, the Caribbean, the United States, and Europe.

SOURCE Phoenix Tower International

