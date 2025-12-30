Parks Associates Announces Its Annual Top Leaders in Technology List for 2025

International research and consulting firm honors top innovators shaping the future of entertainment and streaming, energy, connected health, multifamily and smart spaces, and the connected home and security

DALLAS, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates, a leading research and consulting authority on connected lifestyle technologies and technology solutions for business, today released its 2025 Top Leaders in Technology, an annual year-end list recognizing technology executives who are featured speakers at the firm's executive conferences. Now in its fifth year, Parks Associates honors leaders for their pivotal roles in driving market growth and advancing industry knowledge.

Parks Associates, celebrating its fortieth year in business in 2026, will host the twentieth annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Business of Smart Home at CES on January 6, 2026, in Las Vegas. The firm will host the thirtieth annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference May 5-7, 2026. in Santa Clara, California. The firm's other annual events include Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer; Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation; Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality and Community Living; and Future of Video: Business of Streaming.

The firm hosted more than 2,000 executives in 2025 through its virtual and in-person B2B events, which highlight the impact of technology on the consumer and business landscapes, including trends, growth, shifts in consumer and B2B preferences, and strategic business transformations.

"For forty years, Parks Associates has had the privilege of working alongside thousands of industry leaders who share their expertise and vision on our stages and in our sessions, helping to educate and elevate the entire market," said Elizabeth Parks, President & CMO, Parks Associates. "We are deeply honored to recognize these Top Leaders in Technology, whose dedication, innovation, and willingness to collaborate embody the spirit of this community and the progress we've built together over four decades."

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates is a global research, consulting, and marketing firm with 40 years of experience delivering proprietary consumer data and industry insights for businesses. The firm produces market research reports, forecasts, surveys, and competitive business intelligence on connected consumer, small business, and commercial technologies and related business solutions. A woman-owned and woman-led company, Parks Associates is a trusted partner and advisor to executives, providing custom research, strategic consulting, and forward-looking analysis across smart home, small business, and commercial markets, including security, broadband, entertainment, energy, multifamily, smart buildings, connected health, and emerging AI-driven technologies.

Parks Associates supports industry growth through proprietary research, consulting, and executive networking and convenes thousands of leaders each year through its flagship conferences, including CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. Learn more at www.parksassociates.com.

