Expedient Adds Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) to Growing Portfolio of Universal Multi-Cloud Services

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Figuring out the best work-from-anywhere options has become a top priority for organizations grappling with recruiting and keeping a talented workforce, which includes employees, contractors, and agencies. This has led to the launch of Expedient Enterprise Workspace, a fully managed Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) service, enabling your workforce to remotely access applications and data from any device or location, without compromising performance or security.

Early VDI solutions often required complex administration, came at a very high cost, while failing to deliver a user performance experience comparable to local desktops. Expedient Enterprise Workspace addresses these limitations by delivering a consistent desktop experience that includes full video, audio, and USB device compatibility, as well as support for Windows 11, Zoom, WebEx, Slack and Microsoft Teams, along with other collaboration tools. High-end GPUs and memory options enable this desktop experience while the overall solution makes it easier to centrally manage resources, resulting in better security and business continuity. Clients can now deploy, manage, and support the use of thousands of virtual desktops by their remote workforce at any location.

The VDI market is experiencing significant growth being attributed to increasing demand for cloud-based services from SMEs and large corporations, along with the high adoption of IoT technology. A recent report by Fior Markets, has the global VDI market expected to grow from $10.5 billion in 2019 to more than $38.41 billion (USD) by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.6 percent during the forecast period 2020-2027.

"A new workplace experience is emerging that requires greater flexibility to accommodate an increasingly dynamic remote workforce," says Bryan Smith, Senior VP & Chief Strategy Officer at Expedient. "We're offering a VDI experience without compromise. This means delivering a consistent and media-rich experience regardless of location or device. With many working remotely, a broad digital workforce strategy is more important than ever and VDI will play an integral part in it."

As the leading, full-stack Cloud Service Provider (CSP), delivering enterprise cloud computing and data center Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) capabilities, Expedient's latest offering — Expedient Enterprise Workspace — includes:

Fully managed: A complete VDI service architected for ease of use and high performance, providing full desktop OS support and powered by VMware Horizon DaaS.

A complete VDI service architected for ease of use and high performance, providing full desktop OS support and powered by VMware Horizon DaaS. Cost effective: Only pay for what you use with a predictable monthly cost. Free sizing assessments and performance tuning helping eliminate upfront unexpected expenditures.

Only pay for what you use with a predictable monthly cost. Free sizing assessments and performance tuning helping eliminate upfront unexpected expenditures. Work from anywhere : Easily deliver standardized desktop deployments at scale which includes full audio, video and USB capabilities, as well as optimized performance for Windows 10, Zoom, WebEx, Slack and MS Teams, along with other collaboration tools. Enable Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) strategies without incurring additional costs.

: Easily deliver standardized desktop deployments at scale which includes full audio, video and USB capabilities, as well as optimized performance for Windows 10, Zoom, WebEx, Slack and MS Teams, along with other collaboration tools. Enable Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) strategies without incurring additional costs. Advanced performance and monitoring: All flash storage optimized for virtual desktops and ongoing performance monitoring ensure the best user experience from day one.

All flash storage optimized for virtual desktops and ongoing performance monitoring ensure the best user experience from day one. Data security : Quickly and securely deliver Microsoft Windows applications and desktops via unified workload and resource management options. Data stays inside the data center instead of being spread across endpoint devices (laptops and desktops).

: Quickly and securely deliver Microsoft Windows applications and desktops via unified workload and resource management options. Data stays inside the data center instead of being spread across endpoint devices (laptops and desktops). White glove service: 100 percent uptime SLA with 24/7/365 (US-based) support, means clients always have peace of mind.

Expedient will also be participating at VMworld early next month to showcase its new VDI capabilities in partnership with VMware experts. Registration is free and the session entitled: Skip Architecting — Start Using Horizon with Expedient Enterprise Workspace, will be available on-demand after October 5 at this link .

For more information on Expedient's VDI solution click here.

About Expedient

Expedient helps companies transform their IT operations through award-winning multi-cloud solutions and managed services including disaster recovery, security, and compliance, and more. The company's Cloud DifferentTM approach provides an on-ramp to the cloud, supporting the optimization and delivery of all applications (both legacy and cloud native). Named VMware's Americas Cloud Partner of the Year and acknowledged in Gartner's Market Guide for Disaster Recovery as a Service, Expedient eases a customer's transition to the cloud by providing curated and bundled best of breed solutions backed by "white glove" services and support. Expedient data centers are compliant with a variety of regulatory mandates, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) as well as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). Service Organization Control (SOC) reports are completed and audited annually for all locations and infrastructure platforms. Learn more at www.expedient.com/multicloud.

"Cloud Different" is a trademark of Expedient. All Rights Reserved. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Expedient

Related Links

http://www.expedient.com

