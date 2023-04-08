Experience Unforgettable Art, History, and Serenity at the Holy Cross Cemetery Open House Weekend - Secure Your Loved One's Legacy Today!

Join Us on April 15 & 16 and Discover Award-Winning Mausoleums and Cemetery Grounds – Act Now Before Prices Rise on April 17!

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J., April 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Easter approaches and Catholics throughout the tristate area prepare for the holiest week of the year, Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark invites families to experience the peace and beauty of Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum while securing a dignified resting place for their loved ones.

Award-winning Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum in North Arlington, New Jersey is holding an open house on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16. Our caring and professional Memorial Planning Advisors will answer questions and share information with no obligation and no appointment is necessary. The open house will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Stop by before prices increase on April 17, 2023. Explore the beauty and magnificence of Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum, winner of the 2017-2018 American Cemetery Excellence Award, in North Arlington, New Jersey. Click the link to learn more https://www.rcancem.org/open-house-weekend-holy-cross/ Our beautifully and impeccably landscaped cemetery grounds offer a variety of choices for families who prefer traditional in-ground burial options including Amish-styled gazebo sections. Different sections provide burial spaces with either flush memorial or upright monument lots. In our catholic cemetery, cremation commands the same dignity and respect as full-body burial. These are in fact the human remains of a baptized member of our family in faith. Many choices have been provided to meet individual needs; these include glass, marble, and granite-covered above-ground niches to accommodate one or more urns. Ground burial is also available in separate designated sections.

Andrew Schafer, Executive Director of Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark, states, "A time of loss is a time of confusion, and final arrangements do not have to add to the uncertainty. We reach out regularly to families to inform them about the valuable benefits of pre-planning."

Experience the breathtaking mausoleum, adorned with ninety major works of art, including floor-to-ceiling mosaics and century-old stained-glass art. Holy Cross Cemetery also offers an array of resting places, including marble mausoleum crypts, glass cremation niches, and traditional family estate plots, all within 10 miles of New York City.

The open house event at Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum is the perfect opportunity for families who have held onto their loved ones' cremated burial remains for three months or longer to finally provide a deserving resting place. Don't miss your chance to secure a sacred resting place at a great price, as prices will increase on April 17, 2023.

No appointment is necessary. Visit Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum at 340 Ridge Road, North Arlington, Bergen County, New Jersey. For more information, go to www.rcancem.org/open-house-weekend-holy-cross or learn about Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark at www.rcancem.org.

