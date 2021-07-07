EyeBuyDirect's Guide To Polarized Lenses

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, has released their latest eyewear guide describing the benefits of polarized lenses when it comes to summer activities. Polarized lenses are known for their ability to block the glare that reflects off of certain surfaces, providing better visual acuity compared to standard tinted sunglasses. These benefits make this lens very popular among outdoor and road trip enthusiasts.

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology , polarized lenses can improve clarity and reduce eye strain on bright sunny days. The lenses have a special anti-reflective coating allowing vertical light to enter and blocking out all horizontal light waves bouncing off smooth surfaces. As a result, the view you see with polarized lenses is slightly darkened, but objects look crisper and details are easier to see.

EyeBuyDirect is highlighting key summer activities where consumers will get the most benefit from sunglasses with polarized lenses:

Fishing & Water Sports:

Sunglasses like with polarized lenses will protect your eyes around water by blocking glare reflected off the ocean, lakes and rivers Driving: Road trip! Polarized lenses are perfect for summer driving because they help prevent glare caused by light bouncing off reflective surfaces like the windshield, roads, or even the hood of the car. However, they are not recommended for night driving as their ultimate purpose is to dim light.

Hiking:

Cycling: Polarized lenses help cyclists in similar ways to drivers, dimming glare on surfaces and objects they encounter on a ride.

Additionally, UV protection is vital for eye health and, when combined with polarized lenses, adds even more protection. Every pair of EyeBuyDirect sunglasses comes with UV protection.

Consumers can add tinted lenses with a polarized coating to their prescription or non-prescription sunglasses for $30 at EyeBuyDirect. For a look that combines style and function, add a mirrored tint to the polarized lenses for $59. To get frames fast, consumers can choose the 2-day delivery option for $29. All sunglasses in EyeBuyDirect are part of the Buy 1, Give 1 program, which allows customers to donate a pair of glasses with every purchase to someone in need worldwide.

