Facial Serum Market to Grow by USD 616.6 Million from 2024-2028, Driven by Expanding Product Portfolios, AI Redefining Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The Global Facial Serum Market size is estimated to grow by USD 616.6 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Growing portfolio extension to include facial serums with different properties is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing use of natural and organic ingredients in facial serums. However, increasing number of domestic and niche brands poses a challenge - Key market players include A.G. Industries, Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Bio Veda Action Research Co., Chanel Ltd., Coty Inc., EMK Products LLC, HCP Wellness, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Natura and Co Holding SA, O3plus, PEP Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Procter and Gamble Co., Radha Beauty, Saks Direct Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies, and Unilever PLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Facial Serum Market 2024-2028

Facial Serum Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.4% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 616.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.4 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and India Key companies profiled A.G. Industries, Amway Corp., Beiersdorf AG, Bio Veda Action Research Co., Chanel Ltd., Coty Inc., EMK Products LLC, HCP Wellness, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Natura and Co Holding SA, O3plus, PEP Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Procter and Gamble Co., Radha Beauty, Saks Direct Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies, and Unilever PLC

Market Driver

The global facial serum market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing consumer preference for natural and organic beauty products. With a growing focus on health and wellness, consumers are becoming more conscious of the ingredients in their personal care products. Natural and organic facial serums, which do not contain synthetic components like hydrofluorocarbons, formaldehyde, fragrances, and micro-particles, are gaining popularity. Major beauty brands, such as L'Oreal's The Body Shop, are responding to this trend by introducing facial serums enriched with natural ingredients like vitamins E, A, B1, B2, B6, and C, minerals, carotenes, antioxidants, essential fatty acids, and organic oils. For instance, The Body Shop offers Vitamin C Skin Boost Instant Smoother, Vitamin E Overnight Serum-In-Oil, and Vitamin E Intense Moisture Serum, among others. Maine Chaga Age-Defying Face Serum is another example of a natural facial serum, which uses a unique mushroom formula rich in antioxidants and amino acids, along with melanin and betulin. Pestle and Mortar offers a pure hyaluronic serum that is free of animal-derived raw materials, organic solvent remnants, paraben, propylene glycol, and fragrance, and is not tested on animals. Other major vendors, such as Shiseido and L'Oreal, are also introducing natural face serums like bareMinerals SkinLongevity and Garnier UltraLift Complete Beauty Serum, respectively. This trend towards natural and organic facial serums is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Facial serums are in high demand in the skincare market due to their ability to address various concerns such as aging, dark spots, fine lines, and acne. Trending active ingredients include anti-inflammatory components like Niacinamide and Resveratrol, skin-lightening agents, and antioxidants like Vitamin C. Anti-aging serums, acne fighting serums, skin brightening serums, exfoliating face serums, and hydrating face serums are popular categories. These serums come in various forms like gel-based, oil-based, and water-based, catering to different skin types. Premium and specialty beauty stores, department stores, retail outlets, drugstores, pharmacies, and online retailers sell facial serums. Advertising efforts and impulse buying drive sales. Active ingredients target dermatological conditions such as fungal skin infection, atopic dermatitis, alopecia, and acne. Clean-label skincare with natural active ingredients is a growing trend. Skin health concerns like wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, dryness, and hydration are also addressed by facial serums. Hyaluronic acid and collagen are common ingredients for hydration and anti-aging effects.

Market Challenges

The Facial Serum Market experiences a competitive landscape, with both established vendors and domestic/niche brands vying for consumer loyalty. Established brands, seeking cost-effectiveness, face challenges from local competitors who cater to specific consumer preferences and skin types. These domestic brands have gained popularity due to their deep understanding of local markets, leading to increased competition for shelf space at major retailers. As a result, the market growth is anticipated to face significant challenges from these domestic and niche brands throughout the forecast period.

The facial serum market is thriving, with an increasing number of consumers seeking effective skincare solutions for various dermatological conditions like fungal skin infections, atopic dermatitis, alopecia, acne, and wrinkles. Active ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, collagen, retinol, and natural compounds are popular choices for addressing skin health concerns. Clean-label and organic skincare products, including facial serums, are gaining popularity due to consumer preferences for natural ingredients. Masculine skincare brands are also entering the market, catering to men's grooming needs. E-commerce platforms and online retailers make it easy for consumers to access a wide range of skincare serums, from luxury water-based and oil-based options to anti-aging and skin brightening formulas. Social media influencers and micro-influencers play a significant role in promoting facial serums through skincare routines and digital media campaigns. Brands are focusing on ethical sourcing, vegan products, and addressing allergies to cater to diverse consumer needs. Encapsulation technology ensures effective delivery of active ingredients, while skincare serums continue to innovate with hydration-enhancing formulas.

Segment Overview

This facial serum market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Eye serum

2.2 Blemish and acne treatment serums

2.3 Face sunscreen serums

2.4 Face moisturizing serums

2.5 Facial self-tanning serums Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The offline retail segment for facial serums includes department stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, pharmacies, and convenience stores. Retail giants like Tesco, Walmart, and Target have dedicated sections for facial serums in their stores, contributing significantly to the global facial serum market's revenue. Traditional retailers such as Walmart and Walgreens have been selling cosmetic serums for a long time. Retailers in the organized sector focus on factors like geographical presence, production ease, and inventory management for their brick-and-mortar stores. Unilever's brand Ferver's recent launch of a full range of fermented active facial care products exclusively at Target is an example of frequent product innovation and launches, which positively impacts the growth of the offline segment in the global facial serum market.

Research Analysis

Facial serums are lightweight, fast-absorbing skincare products that deliver concentrated active ingredients to address various dermatological conditions such as fungal skin infections, atopic dermatitis, alopecia, acne, and aging. These serums are designed to improve skin health, targeting issues like wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, and dryness. The facial serum market caters to both men's skincare and feminine skincare brands, with an increasing trend towards clean-label, organic serums, vegan products, and ethical sourcing. Active ingredients include encapsulated organic compounds, hydrating hyaluronic acid, anti-inflammatory components, and skin-lightening agents. Social media influencers and micro-influencers play a significant role in promoting skincare serums through skincare routines, beauty and makeup tutorials, and digital media campaigns. Allergies are a concern for some consumers, leading to a demand for clearly labeled ingredients and hypoallergenic formulations.

Market Research Overview

Facial serums are lightweight, concentrated skincare products designed to address various dermatological conditions, including fungal skin infections, atopic dermatitis, alopecia, acne, and more. Active ingredients like hyaluronic acid, collagen, retinol, and encapsulation technology are commonly used to enhance skin health, reduce wrinkles, and improve hydration. Natural and organic skincare options, including clean-label and vegan products, are increasingly popular. Men's grooming and luxury facial serums are on the rise, with e-commerce platforms and social media influencers driving sales. Skin health concerns, such as hyperpigmentation, dryness, and dark spots, are addressed through a range of anti-aging, skin brightening, and hydrating serums. Active ingredients like vitamin C, resveratrol, and antioxidants help combat aging and inflammation. The facial serum market includes a variety of product types, including water-based, oil-based, and gel-based serums, available at department stores, retail outlets, pharmacies, and online retailers. Social media campaigns and influencer partnerships have become essential advertising efforts in this market. Impulse buying and convenience have contributed to the growth of online sales.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Eye Serum



Blemish And Acne Treatment Serums



Face Sunscreen Serums



Face Moisturizing Serums



Facial Self-tanning Serums

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

