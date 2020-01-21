Fairmont Embarks on Worldwide Partnership with Montreux Jazz Festival

For over a century, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts around the world have delighted guests with unforgettable musical moments. From John Lennon and Yoko Ono's now famous "Bed-In for Peace" at Montreal's Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth, to a punk rock Ramones concert held at Fairmont Olympic Hotel's ballroom in Seattle, Fairmont has been at the forefront of impactful events throughout music history. Fairmont Le Montreux Palace has also been an essential part of this musical odyssey. Located in the heart of Switzerland where the annual Montreux Jazz Festival takes place, the hotel welcomes artists, festival-goers, and music lovers to discover iconic spots including the festival's "House of Jazz", where daily jam sessions and concerts by both musical icons and emerging artists are showcased.

"Fairmont's special connection to music is at the forefront of our rich and celebrated brand history," said Sharon Cohen, Vice President, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. "As a proud supporter of musical talent, we are thrilled to expand our partnership with the Montreux Jazz Festival through exclusive activations and innovative programming that will not only inspire our guests, but provide them with opportunities to discover new music."

Fairmont has focused its attention on nurturing musical talent, and has partnered with the iconic Montreux Jazz Festival to help amplify the passion Fairmont guests have for music. After recently piloting a European Tour, in which nu-soul singer Jalen N'Gonda performed at four Fairmont properties across Europe, Fairmont is thrilled to expand its partnership with the Montreux Jazz Festival on a global level. With the 2020 Fairmont World Tour, Fairmont guests around the world will experience a taste of the celebrated music festival.

After their performances impressed festivalgoers and a panel of judges at MJF 2019, Fairmont has invited two musicians, Jalen N'Gonda and Bobby Bazini, on the 2020 Fairmont World Tour. They will perform at 13 extraordinary Fairmont properties across the globe.

From January 29 to February 12, 2020, Jalen N'Gonda will embark on his second tour with Fairmont, performing at six Fairmont properties in South and North America. Canadian blues and soul-inspired musician Bobby Bazini will tour six Fairmont hotels in Europe and Asia from February 22 to March 5, 2020 in advance of the release of his new album Move Away, coming out later in May. To close off the tour, the two artists will meet at Fairmont Le Montreux Palace for a final "jam session" on March 7, 2020. Jalen N'Gonda and Bobby Bazini are integrated in the talent pipeline of the non-profit Montreux Jazz Artists Foundation (MJAF), dedicated to scout and promote up-and-coming artists.

"The Montreux Jazz Festival is proud to bring emerging musical talent to audiences all around the world, in a series of exclusive intimate and enriching experiences. This global musical adventure highlights Fairmont's hospitality excellence, as well as our shared passion for music and commitment to supporting the next generation of artists," said Mathieu Jaton, CEO, Montreux Jazz Festival.

Fairmont is thrilled to scale up its partnership with Montreux Jazz Festival and through these exclusive live music activations, the brand will bring young, raw, next generation talent to Fairmont guests and visitors around the world.

About Montreux Jazz Festival

Montreux Jazz Festival is a renowned music festival founded by Claude Nobs and held annually in Montreux, Switzerland across two weeks in July. Now in its 54th year, the festival draws 250,000 music lovers from all across the world to the Lake Geneva shoreline. Montreux Jazz Festival celebrates the industry's emerging and contemporary acts, whilst paying homage to music's legendary acts. Originally a pure jazz festival since inception in 1967, Montreux began showcasing other styles of music early and today presents artists from across every genre imaginable. Artists that have graced the stage of Montreux include Etta James, Bob Dylan, Prince, Elton John, Ms.Lauryn Hill, Aretha Franklin, David Bowie, James Brown, Kendrick Lamar, Leonard Cohen, Marvin Gaye, Miles Davis, Nina Simone and many more.

About Fairmont

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where occasions are celebrated and history is made. Landmark hotels with unrivalled presence, authentic experiences and unforgettable moments have attracted visitors to Fairmont and its destinations since 1907. The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai are but a few of these iconic luxury hotels, forever linked to the special places where they reside. Famous for its engaging service, grand public spaces, locally inspired cuisine and celebrated bars and lounges, Fairmont promises a special brand of thoughtful luxury that will be remembered long after any visit. With a worldwide portfolio of more than 75 hotels, Fairmont also takes great pride in its deep community roots and leadership in sustainability. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in 5,000 hotels and residences across 110 countries.

