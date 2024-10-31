Far Eastern New Century Empowering Possibilities & Sustainability by its Latest Recycling Technologies at TITAS

TAIPEI, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Far Eastern New Century Corporation (FENC), a global leader in advancing sustainability and innovation in green materials, showcased its latest recycling technologies and product solutions under the theme "Empowering Possibilities & Sustainability" at the Taipei Innovative Textile Application Show (TITAS), held from October 15 to 17, 2024. This year's TITAS featured a total of 385 suppliers from 11 countries in attendance, drawing approximately 31,500 buyers to the event.

FENC presented sustainable and innovative technologies at TITAS

FENC's groundbreaking products, the FENC®ThermalSync ZoneTech and the FENC®TOPGREEN®Bio3, were recognized as winners of the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2024. Chosen from among 10,807 submissions across 72 countries, these products have emerged as standout innovations, making FENC the sole iF award-winning supplier of environmentally friendly functional knitwear. FENC® TOPGREEN®Bio3 PET represents a revolutionary approach to sustainability. This innovative material combines carbon capture technology with biotechnology, transforming industrial waste gases into low-carbon polyester. In 2024, the Bio3 PET was selected as the material for the Chinese Taipei team's uniforms at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

FENC's innovative TOPGREEN®rTEX recycling process, launching its production in 2024, offers an effective solution for processing waste fabrics and meets increasing customer demand. By utilizing FENC cutting-edge e-Sorting technology and in-house recycling processes, this system substantially reduces greenhouse gas emissions during production and efficiently converts textile waste into high-quality filament. At this critical juncture for the global industry, FENC is poised to lead the transformation toward a circular economy in the textile sector.

For the Paris Olympics, FENC's high-performance 100% recycled fabrics were selected for a variety of national team jerseys. These include basketball training jerseys and vests for nine national teams, polo shirts for 14 football teams, runner uniforms for the British team, handball player uniforms for the French team, and boxer shorts for the Cuban team, which were all sponsored by international sports giants like Nike, Adidas, Decathlon, and PUMA.

FENC's commitment to sustainability doesn't stop at the Olympics. Its green innovations have also made waves in other major sports events this year including the 2024 Australian Open, the UEFA Euro 2024 Spanish team, the UEFA Champions League-winning Real Madrid, the America's Cup-winning Argentine team, and the 2024 FA Cup Winners Manchester United.

To promote circular economy in the footwear industry, FENC has replaced complex components like PU and EVA with polyester materials for all parts of the shoes. This includes polyester elastic fibers, leather, and hot melt adhesives made from recycled PET bottles, offering high durability and recyclability, contributing to the goal of fully recyclable shoes in the future.

About Far Eastern New Century (FENC)

FENC was established in 1949. It is an international company, based in Taiwan, operating in USA, Japan, Mainland China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines and many other countries/regions. FENC is the only polyester supplier in the world vertically integrated to offer a product spectrum spanning from raw materials to consumer products. To learn more about FENC please visit http://www.fenc.com

