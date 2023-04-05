SINGAPORE, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International broker FBS launches a new charitable promotion, Trade & Aid, during the blessed month. Traders can open a Trade & Aid account, get tripled deposits, trade, and help those in need. 50% of money raised during the promo will be used to support different charity organizations. Thus, FBS and its traders can make the world a better place together.

Trade & Aid

FBS Runs the Trade & Aid Charity Promo alongside Ramadan (PRNewsfoto/FBS)

Supporting each other is the most valuable and accessible thing we have. FBS offers its traders to do good deeds and join the Trade & Aid promo coinciding with Ramadan. All participants will get a 300% bonus to their deposits, trade, and help people in need because FBS will send commissions from raised money to various charitable organizations.

The promo starts on April 5 and finishes on May 1. Every FBS client can join the promo with a few taps:

1. Open a Trade & Aid account in your mobile FBS Personal Area.

2. Make the first deposit $100+ in total.

3. Click 'Get Bonus' and receive $300 for your $100.

4. Trade and receive a 300% bonus per each following deposit.

Once the above steps are completed, FBS will triple your deposits. For example, after you get $300 for your first $100, you start trading and close orders. Then you deposit $20 more and automatically get $60 as a bonus. The promo participants can get up to $4 500 within this promo.

After the promo is over, FBS will donate 50% of spread commissions from the closed orders to the following charitable organizations:

MyCare ( Malaysia )

) JDC ( Pakistan )

) Angela for Development and Humanitarian Response ( Yemen )

) Nour Fi Elbyut Association ( Egypt )

) Koruncuk Vakfı ( Turkey )

) Panti Asuhan Taman Harapan Muhammadiyah ( Indonesia )

) Ramadan Memo ( Nigeria )

The promotion results will be announced on May 8 at 13:00 GMT+3 and published on the FBS website.

To learn more about and join the promo, tap here.

Regular support

This is not the first charity launched by the broker. FBS collected over $310 000 for local communities in the Ramadan promo 2019 and raised over $241 000 the following year. In 2020, FBS held a Trade to Help promo and helped raise over $434 000 for local charities.

In 2021, the big yearly promo was divided into three to better support different regions: the 2021 Ramadan promo helped raise $136 000, the Songkran promo raised $10 000, and the Charity Bonus helped raise over $67 000 to donate raised funds to the charitable organization like Colibris Foundation, Smile Charity, Red Cross, and others.

Let's see how much this year's promo will change the world.

FBS is an international brand present in over 150 countries. Independent companies united by the FBS brand are devoted to their clients and offer them opportunities to trade Margin FX and CFDs.

FBS Markets Inc. – license IFSC/000102/310

Tradestone Ltd. – CySEC license number 331/17, FCA temporary permit 808276

Intelligent Financial Markets Pty Ltd – ASIC License number 426359

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2047674/FBS_Trade_Aid_Charity.jpg

SOURCE FBS