Fenty Skin Global Retail Launch

"I always want to make sure that people have access to great skincare and great beauty products. Bringing Fenty Skin to Sephora around the world, plus Boots and Harvey Nichols, means people everywhere will now have the ability to enjoy the retail experience of Fenty Skin, in addition to Fenty Beauty, all under the same roof." – Rihanna

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenty Skin – Rihanna's debut skincare brand – will now be available in Sephora, Boots and Harvey Nichols in select locations around the world starting December 26, 2020. Rihanna developed Fenty Skin in partnership with Kendo Brands, a LVMH-owned beauty developer, earlier this year with an unwavering mission to provide simple solutions for all skin tones and types. With this expansion, Fenty Skin will become even more accessible to even more consumers with locations in 30 countries.