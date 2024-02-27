Fibocom Collaborates with STMicroelectronics to Debut Smart Home Solution at MWC Barcelona 2024

Fibocom collaborates with STMicroelectronics to deliver the industry-leading smart home solution by integrating Microcontroller Unit (MCU) STM32WB55 of ST and the Matter-compatible 5G module FG370 of Fibocom into one 5G CPE, to realize the intelligent management of smart home devices such as light bulbs, speakers, tablets, switchers, etc. The solution drastically simplifies the access of smart home devices with unique, centralized, interoperable support for easy control of devices from the Matter-enabled platform.

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock code: 300638), a leading global provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, today announced the collaboration with STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, in launching the industry-leading smart home solution leveraging the Matter-compatible technologies, STM32WB55 and FG370. It ensures the centralized control of smart home devices across different protocols, allowing smart home devices to interact smoothly.

In today's landscape of smart home connectivity, one of the most challenging pain points is to connect devices made by different manufacturers without protocol barriers and enable these devices to communicate via the same "language" seamlessly. Connectivity Standards Alliance, the organization that maintains and publishes Zigbee and Matter standards, plays a crucial role in ensuring the interoperability of various smart home devices. Likewise, the implementation of the 5G network rollout has popularized the adoption of 5G FWA devices for flexible, reliable, and Gigabit in-home connectivity.

In collaboration with STMicroelectronics, Fibocom has integrated the smart home solution into 5G CPE in conjunction with ST's MCU STM32WB55 and Fibocom's 5G module FG370. The STM32WB55 supports the Bluetooth/Thread/Zigbee technologies, which is crucial for bridging the smart home devices as well as ensuring the interconnections between the devices in the application layer, providing flexible approaches Bluetooth+Thread and Bluetooth+Zigbee. By enabling 5G communication of the CPE, FG370 offers the docking of STM32WB55 through a UART peripheral, enabling the device "commissioning" on CPE. The alignment has significantly improved and opened up the imagination of future smart home automation and provided a comprehensive of conveniences for end users to control the smart home devices in a 5G CPE without redundant setups.

"Focusing on semiconductor technology innovation, ST is committed to providing customers with high-quality IoT connectivity solutions. We are glad to see ST's MCU STM32WB55 being integrated in Fibocom's 5G FG370 module, which enables our customers to build smart-home ecosystems on 5G CPE," said Yin Yu, Marketing Manager, Wireless MCU Product at STMicroelectronics.

"The Alliance is committed to enabling the simplified, secure, and seamless interconnection of all objects, paving the way for a connected future. Through collaboration of our members STMicroelectronics and Fibocom, this goal is made simpler with 5G Fixed Wireless Access," said Chris LaPré, Head of Technology at Connectivity Standards Alliance. "By launching this Matter-compatible smart home solution, which uses both companies' integrated hardware design, they will soon bring this benefit to solution providers."

"Fibocom joined Connectivity Standards Alliance as an adopter member last year, and we are committed to enabling and implementing superior in-home connectivity with highly compatible wireless module solutions. And we are glad that the collaboration with STMicroelectronics and Connectivity Standards Alliance will be well-addressed to scaling and accommodating a great number of smart home devices seamlessly and efficiently," said Simon Tao, VP of MBB BU at Fibocom. "In the future of smart home solution, we believe that the 5G FWA devices will emerge as the "Central Hub" for superior in-home connectivity, and we see the huge potential to empower the FWA devices with Matter-compatible hardware solutions. Looking forward, the partnership with the ecosystem will strengthen and tighten the acceleration of smart home solution in a unified platform."

Learn more about Fibocom's smart home solution at booth #5I33 in hall 5 during MWC Barcelona 2024.

