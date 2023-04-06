Fidelis Care Begins Member Education Campaign as Federal Continuous Coverage Requirement Comes to an End

Statewide health plan will provide 1:1 assistance to members to renew health insurance coverage for first time in three years

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Fidelis Care announced today it will begin an extensive educational outreach and awareness campaign to more than 2 million members across all 62 counties in New York State who will need to update their eligibility information to renew their health coverage for the first time in three years.

Based on the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023, signed into law by President Biden on December 29, 2022, the "continuous enrollment condition" for Medicaid, Child Health Plus, Essential Plan and Managed Long Term Care coverage that began in March 2020 during the onset of the COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE) will soon end.

Most New York State residents who have coverage through these plans will need to update their eligibility information as part of the renewal process over the next 12 months, depending on their coverage end dates. The first renewal reminders were sent in March to individuals whose coverage ends June 30, 2023.

The return to an annual renewal process is a major change from the past three years, when coverage was extended automatically with no action needed by the member. For hundreds of thousands of members who enrolled with Fidelis Care during the PHE, as well as for millions of New Yorkers enrolled in Medicaid, renewing their health insurance each year will be a new experience. Over the next 12 months, Fidelis Care will work to help approximately 2 million members renew their coverage.

"Fidelis Care wants to ensure members continue to have access to the care and services they need," said Megan Woodward, Vice President, Member Retention. "As we begin this process, we are highlighting how important it is for members to pay close attention to all communications they receive so they can renew on time and keep their coverage without interruption. Now is the best time for members to ensure their contact information is up to date so they receive the information they need."

Fidelis Care, which has the largest Medicaid, Child Health Plus, and Essential Plan membership among health plans in New York State, has been preparing for several months to assist members with the renewal process. The health plan will deploy a comprehensive outreach effort – from social media to provider education to community events – to assist members in completing their renewal application.

There are several ways for members to get help or ask questions about the upcoming renewal process. Fidelis Care's highly trained and knowledgeable representatives speak multiple languages and are available to provide 1:1 assistance. Fidelis Care's Member Retention team can be reached at 1-866-435-9521, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

One-to-one assistance is also available at Fidelis Care's 24 community offices across New York State, and by visiting the plan's fleet of more than 75 "Streetside" RV locations. For more information about locations and hours, members can visit fideliscare.org/offices. Special information is also available for members at fideliscare.org/renew.

Members who enrolled in their insurance with NY State of Health (NYSOH), will also be able to renew by calling NYSOH at 1-855-355-5777; TTY: 1-800-662-1220, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Or, they can visit www.nystateofhealth.ny.gov 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and log in to their account.

Members who are enrolled through their local department of social services or through the Human Resources Administration (HRA) in New York City will receive a renewal packet in the mail and will need to complete their paperwork thoroughly within the requested timeframe.

"Fidelis Care is committed to providing our members with the information they need to maintain their eligibility for coverage," added Woodward, who emphasized that members need to take action to retain their health insurance coverage as their renewal date approaches. "We are here to help every step of the way."

