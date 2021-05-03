Fidelis Care Encourages Women to Prioritize their Health on National Women's Checkup Day, May 10

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Women's Checkup Day on Monday, May 10, Fidelis Care is encouraging women of all ages to make their health a priority and schedule an appointment for their annual checkup with their primary care provider. Having a checkup and staying current on routine screenings and preventive care is one of the most important things women can do for their health and wellness.

Held each year on the second Monday in May, National Women's Checkup Day was created by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to remind women to take care of themselves and their health by scheduling an appointment with their health care provider.

According to a recent Women's Health Survey published by the Kaiser Family Foundation's (KFF), published in March, 38 percent of women have skipped preventive care, including annual exams and routine tests, during the COVID pandemic.

The KFF Women's Health Survey revealed that women have been missing their healthcare appointments in greater numbers than men since the pandemic began. When asked about their experiences, a larger share of women than men say they have skipped preventive health services, such as a yearly checkup or routine test (38% vs. 26%), or skipped a recommended medical test or treatment (23% vs. 15%). The study also showed that women with health and economic challenges prior to the pandemic have experienced worsening health conditions as a result of forgoing health care services.

These gaps in care could translate into higher numbers of women experiencing severe health issues after the health emergency from the pandemic resolves.

"During the pandemic, we know that many women took on new roles and responsibilities - including working from home, homeschooling their children, and being a multi-generational family caregiver," explained Fidelis Care Senior Medical Director Dr. Camille Pearte."Women have often prioritized their family's health and wellness over their own. On National Women's Checkup Day, we urge all women to proactively schedule their preventive care and recommended screenings. Regular checkups are integral to women's physical and mental health and wellness over the course of their lives."

As a first step, Dr. Pearte encourages women to speak with their provider's office about the ways they are keeping patients safe during COVID, make an appointment for their annual checkup, and ask whether or an in-person or telehealth visit is right for them.

Taking care of their physical and mental health and wellness is one of the most important things women can do - not just during the pandemic, but also throughout their lives. For more information on ways women can prioritize their heath, including recommended screenings and other resources, visit fideliscare.org/womenshealth.

About Fidelis Care:

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 2.3 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. Follow us on Twitter at @fideliscare, Instagram at @fideliscare, and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

