Fidelis Care Highlights National Minority Health Month

Local Health Plan Offers Health and Wellness Support and Co-Hosts Webinar to Raise Awareness About Black Maternal Health

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Fidelis Care is raising awareness about the health disparities that affect minority communities. In honor of National Minority Health Month this month, Fidelis Care shares the following guidance from Senior Medical Director, Dr. Jermel Hawkins, Jr., to help communities of color take control of their health and wellness.

Stay Active - Regular exercise can help boost moods, contributes to maintenance of a healthy weight, and improves sleep. It also lowers risk for heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes. Black and Hispanic Americans experience higher rates of diabetes, so prioritizing movement is important. It is recommended to get at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise five times a week.

Eat Healthy - Improving eating habits can result in better health and prevent diseases. Fruits and veggies make great snacks throughout the day and give you a boost of energy. Minorities often face higher rates of elevated blood pressure and obesity - both are risk factors for cardiovascular health events like heart attacks.

Get Regular Screenings - Regular checkups and wellness exams help increase the chances of living a longer, healthier life. Regular visits to a primary care provider and routine care and screenings can help to prevent certain medical conditions or detect them early when they are easiest to treat.

Focus on Mental Health - Mental wellness plays a significant role in an individual's overall well-being. Supporting mental health decreases the risk of more serious health conditions such as heart attack and stroke. It's also important to get adequate sleep and practice relaxation exercises such as meditation or yoga. It's also important to talk about stressful events with a supportive person and build a list of positive coping tools.

Get Vaccinated and Boosted - COVID-19 vaccinations, including boosters, protect communities of color from COVID-19. For information on getting your free booster shot, talk with your doctor or pharmacist – or visit vaccinefinder.org.

Black Maternal Health Webinar set for April 15

During Black Maternal Health Week, Fidelis Care will team up with Northwell Health to co-host a webinar, "Awareness and Advocacy for Better Health Outcomes." The webinar will highlight the importance of access to quality maternal health care, explore the roots of maternal mortality among Black women, and feature insights from physicians, a Nurse Care Manager from Fidelis Care's BabyCare program, and community leaders.

For more information about the Fidelis Care BabyCare program visit fideliscare.org/babycare.

"Fidelis Care remains committed to health equity and to addressing the social determinants of health that impact Black maternal health outcomes," said Dr. Vincent Marchello, Chief Medical Officer. "We are proud to partner with Northwell Health on the Black Maternal Health webinar as we collaborate to reduce racial disparities and prevent maternal deaths and complications."

The webinar is scheduled for Friday April 15 from Noon to 1 PM and registration is encouraged. To RSVP for the Black Maternal Health webinar, click here.

