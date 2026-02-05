Field Medical Presents Late Breaking Field PULSE Trial Data at AF Symposium 2026

Demonstrating Instantaneous Ablation Through High-Voltage Waveforms and Efficient Point-by-Point Pulsed Field Ablation

CARDIFF-BY-THE-SEA, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Medical, Inc., a clinical-stage medical technology company advancing pulsed field ablation (PFA) solutions for complex cardiac arrhythmias, today announced the presentation of late breaking clinical trial data from the first-in-human Field PULSE study at the 31st Annual International AF Symposium 2026, held February 5–7 in Boston.

The FieldForce™ Ablation System by Field Medical. A focal PFA system designed to support transmural lesion creation for complex cardiac arrhythmias.

Field PULSE evaluates a novel high-voltage, sub-second pulsed field waveform delivered through Field Medical's FieldForce™ Ablation System and Catheter, a focal, contact-sensing catheter, enabling instantaneous ablation through point-by-point energy delivery without reliance on prolonged tissue-catheter contact. The study was selected for a Late Breaking Clinical Trial (LBCT) presentation.

"By eliminating the need for sustained tissue-catheter contact, sub-second pulsed field delivery enables both efficient point-by-point ablation and individualized lesion sets," said Vivek Y. Reddy, M.D., principal investigator of Field PULSE and electrophysiologist at Mount Sinai, New York. "This approach preserves the flexibility physicians expect from focal ablation while delivering the procedural efficiency associated with pulsed field technologies."

Study Highlights

Lesions created in less than 200 milliseconds, enabling rapid point-by-point ablation Procedural efficiency: Median bilateral pulmonary vein isolation (PVI) time of 12.5 minutes, with the fastest case completed in 7.7 minutes

Median bilateral pulmonary vein isolation (PVI) time of 12.5 minutes, with the fastest case completed in 7.7 minutes PVI durability: Remapping demonstrated progressive improvement in PVI durability with the optimized waveform

94.2%

84.6% Safety outcomes:

No device-related serious adverse events



No acute kidney injury, reported phrenic nerve palsy or clinically relevant hemolysis



Among patients evaluated by brain MRI (n=14), no silent cerebral lesions (DWI+/FLAIR+) were observed

These findings extend Field Medical's body of clinical evidence of its high-voltage focal PFA approach beyond ventricular arrhythmias and into the development of therapy for atrial fibrillation (AF). Together with previously reported six-month first-in-human ventricular tachycardia (VT) data, the results support the emergence of a versatile ablation platform for all chambers of the heart, designed to enable focal PFA across atrial and ventricular substrates while preserving procedural efficiency.

"The Field PULSE results reinforce our approach of deliberately architecting focal PFA to address the fundamental limitations of existing methods, then validating its application through data," said Steven Mickelsen, M.D., founder and chief technology officer of Field Medical. "By delivering each ablation point in a fraction of a second, we reduce dependence on prolonged catheter stability, limit the impact of cardiac motion and establish a platform approach for treating complex arrhythmias."

The Field PULSE data were presented during the Late Breaking Clinical Trials Session I at AF Symposium 2026. Field Medical will be featured on Friday, February 6, from 7:30–8:30 a.m. during a scientific session on the biophysics of PFA for AF, including a presentation titled Maximizing Lesion Depth Using High Voltage PFA Waveform by Kenneth Ellenbogen, M.D., and during Case Transmission Session 6 on Saturday, February 7, from 7:30–9:30 a.m., highlighting AF Ablation Using a High-Voltage Field Medical PFA Catheter, presented by Vivek Reddy, M.D., using the FieldForce Ablation System and FieldForce Ablation Catheter.

About FieldForce™ Ablation System

The FieldForce Ablation System is a focal, contact-sensing PFA system built on proprietary FieldBending™ technology to deliver targeted, high-intensity electric fields using a novel pulsed energy delivery strategy. Designed to support both atrial and ventricular ablation, the system serves as a universal ablation platform for the heart and beyond. The FieldForce system is designed to enable targeted and tailored ablation treatment while platform features focus on procedural efficiency.

About Field Medical®, Inc.

Founded in 2022 by Steven Mickelsen, M.D., Field Medical is a clinical-stage medical technology company committed to advancing pulsed field ablation (PFA) solutions for complex cardiac arrhythmias. Its FieldForce Ablation System integrates a focal catheter design with proprietary FieldBending energy designed to safely deliver efficient, precise ablation with the goal of improving outcomes in ventricular and atrial arrhythmia treatment. In 2024, Field Medical earned Breakthrough Device Designation and gained entry into the FDA TAP Pilot Program for its ventricular tachycardia indication. In October 2025, the VCAS trial was published in Circulation.

For more information, visit www.fieldmedicalinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

The FieldForce™ Ablation System is an investigational device and is limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

