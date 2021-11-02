Fifteen Rescue Dogs Find New Homes at Lucky's Mutt Madness During Louisville Trade Show

The adopted pups are now settling into their new forever homes just as Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, November 1 to 7, 2021, launches.

"For the dogs, the event was all about finding a permanent home," says Kris Kiser, President of the TurfMutt Foundation, OPEI and Equip Exposition, "…and for the show's attendees who create the green spaces America loves. Bringing home a new pet underscores the importance of what they do every day—get outside, work in it, and enjoy it."

Equip Exposition is the largest event for outdoor power equipment, lawn and garden equipment, light construction and landscape equipment industries, and in 2019, it was the 6th largest in the United States according to the Gold 100.

When Zachary Watson, owner of Site Pros Landscaping, and Alissa Wells stopped by Lucky's Mutt Madness, they weren't planning to adopt a dog. Then they met feisty Kaia, a spaniel mix, and "it just happened," they say. Kaia is settling into her new home near Orlando with their five-year-old lab mix, Snowman and both dogs accompany them to work. "We haven't had a puppy for five years and she zooms around the house!" they say.

Ace, an American bulldog mix, caught the eye of Jacqui Hubacek, who wanted to adopt a dog that could play with her two boys, Greyson and Ayden. She was able to meet a number of puppies at the event and chose Ace to take home to Illinois because he was so gentle. She reports Ace has already mastered sitting and her youngest son tells her every day, "You picked the perfect one!"

"We lovingly call the dogs up for adoption during Mutt Madness as 'show dogs.' It ain't Westminster but we have helped place many dogs in need in their forever homes," says Kiser.

"it's so gratifying to see our incredible rescue dogs find new homes. Some of them have been through a lot of hardship," says Alisa Gray, Vice President of Outreach at the KHS. "We're thrilled to once again partner with the TurfMutt Foundation, and really looking forward to the 2022 event as well as the new 5K run through Louisville benefiting animal rescue rehabilitation and adoption."

At the 2019 Lucky's Mutt Madness the current TurfMutt spokesdog, Mulligan, found her home with Kiser. She resides in Virginia and now continues to "paw it forward" by inspiring kids and their families to care for and spend time in backyards, parks and other green spaces.

Kiser adds, "Our green space has become more important than ever, and the 'backyarding' trend of doing more activities from working to socializing outside is here to stay. Dogs are a great way to reconnect to the outdoors."

During the event, the TurfMutt Foundation donated a $10,000 check to the KHS to support their good work in animal rehabilitation, rescue and adoption. "The work the Kentucky Humane Society does is incredible and we should all appreciate what animal rescue organizations do every day," says Kiser.

With the announcement of the GIE+EXPO trade show's rebranding as Equip Exposition and a new office in Louisville, plans are also underway to expand the TurfMutt Foundation's activities. The October 19-21, 2022 trade show will include a fundraising 5K race to benefit the KHS, Mulligan's Fun Run, to be held in downtown Louisville. The Ariens Company will sponsor the run.

About TurfMutt

TurfMutt was created by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute's (OPEI) TurfMutt Foundation and has reached more than 70 million children, educators and families since 2009. Through classroom materials developed with Scholastic, TurfMutt teaches students and teachers how to "save the planet, one yard at a time." TurfMutt is an official USGBC® Education Partner and part of their global LEARNING LAB. TurfMutt is an education resource at the U.S. Department of Education's Green Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Green Apple, the Center for Green Schools, the Outdoors Alliance for Kids, the National Energy Education Development (NEED) project, Climate Change Live, Petfinder and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In 2017, the TurfMutt animated video series won the coveted Cynopsis Kids Imagination Award for Best Interstitial Series. TurfMutt's personal, home habitat is featured in the 2017-2020 Wildlife Habitat Council calendars. More information at www.TurfMutt.com.

OPEI is an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, golf cars, and their suppliers.

About the Kentucky Humane Society

Based in Louisville, the Kentucky Humane Society is the state's largest pet adoption agency and oldest animal welfare agency, established in 1884. Each year KHS finds loving homes for over 5,500 dogs, cats and horses. KHS is also a leader in helping keep pets in their homes and out of shelters in the first place, offering a free Pet Help Line, low-cost spay/neuter services, dog training classes and education. Learn more at www.kyhumane.org.

