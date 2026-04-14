FinDev Canada provides USD 30 million loan to CIFI to support inclusive economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean

MONTREAL, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Canada's bilateral development finance institution, FinDev Canada, announces a USD 30 million loan to Corporación Interamericana para el Financiamiento de Infraestructura (CIFI), a leading investment platform in middle-market infrastructure and energy delivering financial solutions across Latin America and the Caribbean. This represents FinDev Canada's second transaction with CIFI.

FinDev Canada on-site at the CIFI office. FinDev Canada logo

The loan will enable CIFI to expand access to financing for private sector infrastructure projects in Official Development Assistance eligible countries across Latin America and the Caribbean. This transaction will help address the approximate USD 2 billion investment gap across energy, water and sanitation, transportation, and telecommunications required to meet the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, of which 59% is required for new infrastructure. As a result, mobilizing private capital becomes critical in advancing sustainable economic growth.

Latin America and the Caribbean plays a critical role in the clean energy transition. The region demonstrates abundant renewable energy potential and plays a strategic role in supporting global supply chains, which are critical to decarbonization. Additionally, the region is severely vulnerable to climate change through intensified and frequent weather events such as floods, droughts, and hurricanes. In response, CIFI is committed to addressing increased events through its growing renewable energy portfolio, which includes solar energy and solar-plus-battery energy system storage projects. In line with the region's sustainable development priorities, 70% of the loan proceeds will support climate projects, particularly climate mitigation activities.

Gender‑inclusive organizations demonstrate enhanced innovation, employee retention, and ability to solve complex challenges associated with the energy transition. As a result, CIFI is committed to strengthening gender equality across its portfolio and within its workforce. This includes directing 30% of the loan proceeds towards 2X aligned businesses, enterprises that advance women's economic participation, and supporting women's career development internally. As part of its commitment, FinDev Canada is also exploring ways to integrate gender-focused Technical Assistance into CIFI's clients who benefit from FinDev Canada's loan proceeds.

This investment reflects Canada's ongoing strategic partnerships in Latin America and the Caribbean, and highlights opportunities to expand sustainable investments for mutual economic prosperity.

"FinDev Canada is pleased to reaffirm its commitment, and build on its partnership with CIFI to accelerate climate infrastructure projects in Latin America and the Caribbean. Through our renewed collaboration, we can strengthen economic growth, advance gender equality, and promote climate action in a region highly exposed to climate change impacts," said Lori Kerr, CEO, FinDev Canada.

"We are grateful to FinDev Canada for its trust and for strengthening a long‑standing partnership focused on sustainable and inclusive infrastructure in Latin America and the Caribbean. This financing will support climate action, accelerate the energy transition, and deepen gender‑inclusive practices across our portfolio, contributing to the region's development needs," said César Cañedo‑Argüelles, Chief Executive Officer of CIFI.

About FinDev Canada

FinDev Canada is Canada's bilateral development finance institution (DFI), supporting development through the private sector. We provide financing, investment, and blended finance solutions, as well as technical assistance and advisory, to promote sustainable and inclusive growth in emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs), in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Paris Agreement commitments. Find out more about FinDev Canada at www.findevcanada.ca.

About CIFI

CIFI is a Panama-based investment platform that provides integrated financial solutions to private developers and investors in sustainable, high-impact infrastructure across Latin America and the Caribbean. With a robust track record of involvement in 220+ transactions valued at over US$2 billion in disbursements, CIFI has successfully mobilized US$21 billion in capital since its incorporation in 2001. Find out more about CIFI at www.cifi.com.

Media Contacts : FinDev Canada: [email protected]; CIFI: [email protected]

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SOURCE FinDev Canada