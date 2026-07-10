Fine, Kaplan and Black, R.P.C. Announces Claim Forms Now Being Accepted for Class Action Settlements If You Paid or Reimbursed for Certain Prescription Generic Drugs in the United States Between May 1, 2009 and December 31, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

LEGAL NOTICE

If You Paid or Reimbursed for Certain PRESCRIPTION GENERIC DRUGS in the United States between

May 1, 2009 and December 31, 2019, You Could Get a Payment from $533 Million in Class Action

Settlements.

A federal court authorized this Notice.

This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

1-877-316-0171

www.GenericDrugsEndPayerSettlement.com

You may have seen previous notices about settlements with Sandoz Inc. and Fougera Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Sandoz"); Apotex Corp. ("Apotex"); Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc., Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., and Satish Mehta ("Heritage"); and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc. ("Sun") and Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. ("Taro") ("Sun/Taro" for both entities) in the class action lawsuit In re Generic Pharmaceuticals Antitrust Litigation, No. 16-MD-2724 (E.D. Pa.).

The Court has granted final approval of these settlements, and Settlement Class Members may now file a claim to receive settlement benefits . Settlement Class Members do not need to sign up with a claims recovery firm or pay another law firm in order to participate in these settlements.

What is this lawsuit about? This lawsuit claims that generic manufacturers violated federal and state antitrust laws, consumer protection statutes, and common law, causing End-Payers ("EPPs") —including Consumers and Third-Party Payers ("TPPs") (e.g., entities such as insurers or employers with self-funded prescription drug plans)—to pay more than they should have for certain generic drugs ("Named Generic Drugs"). The Settling Defendants and Non-Settling Defendants deny any wrongdoing. The lawsuit remains ongoing against the Non-Settling Defendants.

Who can file a claim for settlement benefits? You can file a claim if you are a member of one or more of the EPP Settlement Classes. The court has certified four EPP Settlement Classes—one for each settlement. You may be a member of one or more of those Settlement Classes if you are a Consumer or TPP that indirectly purchased, paid for, and/or provided reimbursement for some or all of the purchase price for one or more of the Named Generic Drugs, either for personal use by yourself or your members, and other than for resale, in the United States (except Indiana and Ohio) and in some United States territories, at any time during the period from May 1, 2009, through December 31, 2019. Certain kinds of entities are excluded from each Settlement Class. More detailed information, including the full descriptions of each of the four EPP Settlement Classes, and who is or is not included in each Settlement Class; the list of Named Generic Drugs; and how to file a claim, is available at www.GenericDrugsEndPayerSettlement.com (the "EPP Settlement Website").

What do the settlements provide? Sandoz paid $275 million and Sun/Taro paid $200 million to settle all consumer and TPP claims in this lawsuit. Heritage paid $10 million and Apotex paid $48 million to settle the TPP claims in this lawsuit. All Settling Defendants agreed to cooperate with EPPs in providing information related to EPPs' litigation against the Non-Settling Defendants. After deducting settlement notice and administration costs, attorney's fees, litigation expenses, future litigation expenses, and service awards (as applicable), the remaining amounts from each settlement are now available to pay eligible claimants.

How do I get a payment? To receive settlement benefits, you must submit a claim form with supporting documents. You may either complete and submit your claim form online at the EPP Settlement Website on or before November 9, 2026, or you may mail a paper version of your claim form that is postmarked on or before November 9, 2026. You can get a paper version of the claim form through the EPP Settlement Website or call the toll-free number below to have a paper copy of the form mailed to you.

If your claim is valid, you will get a proportional (or pro rata) payment from the Settlement Funds for which you are eligible. Your payment amount will depend on the number of valid claims and the amount of money you spent on the Named Generic Drugs from May 1, 2009 through December 31, 2019.

For more information on how to complete and submit a claim form, visit the EPP Settlement Website or call the toll-free number below. If you do not submit your claim form on or before November 9, 2026, you will not get a payment from the settlements.

For more information: Call 1-877-316-0171 or visit www.GenericDrugsEndPayerSettlement.com.

SOURCE Fine, Kaplan and Black, R.P.C.