FinnLAC Forum 2025: IDB Group Drives Financial Innovation to Power Growth in Latin America and the Caribbean

MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FinnLAC Forum 2025, the Inter-American Development Bank Group's (IDB Group) premier regional summit on financial innovation, paved the way for the future of growth and development in Latin America and the Caribbean with two days of high-level discussions in Miami that brought together hundreds of authorities, business leaders and key players from more than 30 countries.

Across Latin America and the Caribbean, the financial landscape is being transformed by innovation. The region now counts more than 3,000 active fintech firms across 26 countries, while digital payment systems surpassed 64 billion transactions in 2024. But while access to finance has expanded dramatically in recent years, it is not enough. The next frontier is financial health—ensuring that people and businesses can use financial services to build stability, resilience, and long-term prosperity.

The Forum featured influential voices including James Scriven, CEO of IDB Invest; Michael Schlein, President and CEO of Accion; Sophie Sirtaine, CEO of CGAP; Andrés Vásquez, CEO of Nequi; and Shu Nyatta, Co-Founder and CEO of Bicycle Capital. These tier-one leaders were joined by senior representatives from IFC, FMO, Sparkassenstiftung, and regional fintech associations, underscoring the Forum's role as a premier platform for shaping the future of finance in Latin America and the Caribbean.

"At the IDB Group we leverage innovation, investment, and opportunities—helping the private sector turn the region's potential into sustainable and inclusive growth. We connect ideas and people from global markets with Latin America and the Caribbean to unlock new opportunities for economic and social development," said IDB Invest CEO James Scriven.

SOURCE Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Group