First-of-its-Kind Net-Zero Carbon Life Sciences & Tech Facility Coming to Boulder, Colorado.

Set to break ground in 2024, Ridgeway Science & Tech will offer 112,423 SF of ideally located space fully equipped for world-class innovation, collaboration, and sustainability

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boulder-based real estate investment and development firm Conscience Bay Company (CBC) today announced it will move forward with a new world-class ground-up office project, Ridgeway Science & Tech, providing much-needed flexible office and lab space to support Colorado's burgeoning life sciences and technology industries.

"Boulder is home to 17 federally funded labs. In addition to providing an excellent quality of life, we're surrounded by top-tier academic and research institutions, enjoy pro-innovation business policies, are home to the highest percentage of advanced degree holders, and the second-highest density of Bioengineers and Biomedical Engineers in the nation – all of which have contributed to outsized demand for high-performance office and lab space," said Daniel Aizenman, Director of Development and Design at CBC. "We saw an opportunity with Ridgeway Science & Tech to create a flexible, state-of-the-art office and lab campus equipped to support breakthroughs across a variety of fields – from life sciences, biotech, medical device research and production to robotics, aerospace, and technology."

The project, which was recently approved by the City of Boulder, will be Colorado's first net-zero carbon, all-electric life sciences building and technology campus. Boulder's ascension to the eighth life sciences market in the nation, according to JLL's 2023 Life Sciences Industry Cluster Rankings, highlights the strategic significance of this development. The 112,000-square-foot project is set to break ground in 2024 and complete in 2026.

Ridgeway Science & Tech will be equipped with state-of-the-art lab spaces that meet Bio Safety Level 1, 2, and 3 requirements. The project will also feature amenities such as a cutting-edge communal conference room, a game room and lounge, a wellness room, a meditation room, an indoor bike room with electric bike charging stations, 2,500 square feet of outdoor terraces and collaborative spaces, an on-site café, an outdoor gym, an on-site jogging path, low-irrigation restorative landscaping, pollinator and food gardens, and electric charging stations.

At every level, this project is designed to meet the highest Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) standards, including LEED Platinum, WELL Gold, Wired Score Gold, and Zero Energy Certifications. The building will feature onsite geothermal exchange, onsite and offsite solar panels, and an impeccably insulated and airtight envelope. Its proximity to RTD's Boulder Junction Depot Square Station further provides convenient access to public transit, putting tenants just 45 minutes from Denver International Airport. Tenants will also have the advantage of access to nearby bike trails, open spaces with mountain views, restaurants, and services.

Key project partners include commercial real estate developer Prime West, which will provide development services, and global design firm Stantec, which will serve as the lead architect, interior designer, landscape architect, and sustainability consultant on the project. Swinerton will serve as the general contractor.

JLL's Don Misner, Joe Health, and Jonathan Shirazi will be leading the leasing efforts on the property. For leasing information, video fly-throughs, amenities and specifications for Ridgeway Science & Tech, please contact the Life Sciences team at [email protected] or visit www.ridgewayboulder.com.

ABOUT CONSCIENCE BAY COMPANY
Conscience Bay Company is a Colorado-based real estate investment and development firm. Driven by the urgency of climate change, we invest in properties and partnerships with the goal of cultivating healthy food, healthy people, and healthy places. Our portfolio is intentionally diverse, ranging from office, industrial, mixed-use and multifamily properties along the Front Range to working farms and ranches along the Western slope. Through our long-term investments, hands-on management, practical scientific research, and grant-making activities, we bring a holistic approach to land ownership and stewardship, reimagining agriculture and the built environment in a warming world.

