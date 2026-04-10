First-Time Homebuyers in Texas Remain Near an All-Time Low

Buyers are generally older, have already owned homes, and are more likely than ever to pay in cash, according to a Texas Realtors report

AUSTIN, Texas, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First time buyers accounted for 21% of all homebuyers in Texas in 2025, near the all-time low of 20% recorded the previous year, according to the 2026 Texas Homebuyers and Sellers Report released today by Texas Realtors.

Homebuyers in Texas once again had a median age of 58, tied with the all-time high set in 2024 and very close to the U.S. all-time high of 59. Nationally, the median age of all buyers has gone from 31 in 1981 to 59 in 2025.

Texas homebuyers median age, household income, and home size (2025 vs. 2024)

"Today's first-time buyers were not in the housing market during the pandemic years of low mortgage rates and quick home value increases, which may leave some of them feeling a step behind," said Jennifer Wauhob, Chairman of Texas Realtors. "Meanwhile, homeowners who built up some equity may be able to sell and make a substantial down payment on another home."

Cash sales reached a record high

The share of homes bought with all cash in 2025 was 30%, more than double the 14% of homes purchased without financing in 2017.

Most sellers reduced prices multiple times last year

Nearly three-quarters (74%) of sellers reduced their asking price two or more times before the sale, an increase of 53 percentage points from the previous year. An additional 18% reduced the price once.

"Nationally, the length of time sellers have stayed in their homes before selling is at an all-time high of 11 years, but listings have increased dramatically in the recent past. Expectations can be out of date on both sides of the deal, so often there's a sorting-out process," Wauhob said. "In this—or any—market, the support of a Texas Realtor can make all the difference in guiding buyers and sellers to a satisfying sale."

Satisfaction with Realtors and with the buying and selling process was high

Texas homebuyers and sellers overwhelmingly reported satisfaction with the buying and selling process, with 91% of sellers and 93% of buyers saying they were satisfied. They also generally reviewed their individual agents highly. Among homesellers, 87% would definitely or probably use the same agent again. The rates were even higher for buyers, 90% of whom would definitely or probably use the same agent again.

About the 2026 Texas Homebuyers and Sellers Report

Data in the 2026 edition of the Texas Homebuyers and Sellers Report is derived from the Texas responses to NAR's Profile of Homebuyers and Sellers survey, which covers transactions between July 2024 and June 2025.

About Texas REALTORS®

With more than 145,000 members, Texas REALTORS® is a professional membership organization that represents all aspects of real estate in Texas. We are the advocate for REALTORS® and private property rights in Texas.

CONTACT

David Gibbs

Hahn Agency

[email protected]

SOURCE Texas Realtors