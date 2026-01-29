FITUR 2026 reinforces its leadership as a driver of global tourism

The International Tourism Trade Fair has once again confirmed its role as a key driver of Madrid's economy, generating an economic impact of €505 million and reaffirming its strong convening power with more than 255.000 attendees.

MADRID, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR), organised by IFEMA MADRID, has closed with a positive outcome, once again demonstrating its strong convening power after welcoming just over 255,000 visitors across its five-day program.

Attendance during the professional days remained in line with the previous edition at 155,000 visitors, supported by a 12% increase in international attendance, broadly matching the 11% growth in international exhibitors. Weekend public attendance was also consolidated at around 100,000 travellers.

These results consolidate FITUR's outstanding participation figures, with more than 10,000 companies from 161 countries, including 111 countries with official representation, and 967 main exhibitors. The economic impact of FITUR 2026 on Madrid reached €505 million, while supporting the maintenance of 3,753 jobs, confirming the fair's position as one of the region's most significant international events of the year and a key contributor to economic and tourism activity.

FITUR thus opens 2026 by confirming the strong momentum of the global tourism sector. This favourable context is reflected in 2025 figures, a year in which, according to UN Tourism, international tourist arrivals worldwide exceeded 1.5 billion, while Spain welcomed 97 million international tourists, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Tourism.

The 46th edition opened on Wednesday 21 January with a minute of silence, reflecting the tourism sector's solidarity with the victims of recent railway accidents. The gesture was echoed during the official opening on Thursday 22 January, when Their Majesties the King and Queen of Spain signed the book of condolences at the Andalucía stand.

Institutional backing and sector confidence

FITUR 2026's institutional relevance was underscored by the official inauguration presided over by Their Majesties the King and Queen of Spain, as well as more than 70 institutional visits by regional presidents, ministers and deputy ministers of tourism from around the world, alongside senior tourism authorities. These visits highlighted FITUR's strategic role as a global forum for dialogue, cooperation and international projection for the tourism sector.

FITUR: a commitment to knowledge and a more future-focused offer

The strong attendance translated into intense activity across the nine exhibition halls, where destinations, companies and institutions from around the world showcased new products, strategies and projects. During the professional days, the Knowledge Hub emerged as one of the fair's central pillars, featuring eight auditoriums, ten conference programs, more than 200 sessions and over 250 speakers.

In parallel, FITUR's specialized sections enriched and diversified the fair's overall offering. FITUR 4all advanced the agenda for accessible and inclusive tourism; FITUR Cruises strengthened the profile of sustainable blue tourism; and the launch of FITUR Experience, together with FITUR Lingua and FITUR LGTB+, energized segments with strong growth potential. Meanwhile, FITUR Screen, Sports, Talent and TechY promoted the intersection of tourism with culture, sport, talent and technology; FITUR Woman highlighted female leadership in tourism; and FITUR Know-How & Export showcased the international expertise of Spanish companies.

With this outcome, and a strong and wide-ranging showcase by Mexico as Partner Country, FITUR 2026 has reaffirmed its global leadership in terms of participation and visitor numbers, its relevance for professionals in generating business opportunities and partnerships, and its contribution to strengthening tourism as an economic and social driver, as well as to the development of a more diverse, competitive and future-focused tourism offer.

IFEMA MADRID is already working on FITUR 2027, which will take place from 20 to 24 January, with Puerto Rico as Partner Country.

About FITUR

FITUR, the International Tourism Trade Fair, is one of the leading global events in the tourism industry and has been held in Madrid since 1981. Each year, it brings together industry professionals, companies, destinations, and international organizations to showcase trends, innovations, and business opportunities. Organized by IFEMA MADRID, FITUR has established itself as a global benchmark for driving and promoting tourism.

