Following CES®, Parks Associates Highlights New Research Showing 63% of US Internet Households Own a Smart TV and 87% Subscribe to at Least One Streaming Services

OTT Video Market Tracker highlights the role of TV as smart home control hub

DALLAS, Texas , Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Parks Associates research released during CES® shows 63% of US internet households own a smart TV, up from 38% in 2015. The OTT Video Market Tracker, including monthly reports and a quarterly release of estimated video subscriber numbers, highlights how companies like Roku and others have transformed the role of the TV in the home by marrying entertainment with connected home functions. Roku announced at CES 2023 it would manufacture its own line of smart TVs this year, and many companies showed off new TV technologies.

Parks Associates: Important Features that Impacted most recent TV Purchase

"Smart TVs are part of the modern home; this device will be a key element of an integrated whole-home entertainment vision going forward," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "New applications and integration are bringing together the smart home and entertainment ecosystems to further monetize its user base and have more control of the data in the home."

Parks Associates research shows 87% of US internet households have at least one streaming service. At CES, many companies announced new smart TVs and seek to leverage the operating system (OS) as much as the hardware for future applications. TV manufacturers and tech giants, such as Amazon, Apple, Google, and Samsung, are building smart home controls into the TV, transforming this device into a home control platform.

When consumers are considering a smart TV purchase, they value interoperability, compatibility, and ease of use within an ecosystem more than they value single-point functionality. Connected device owners now have an average of 16 connected devices in the home, and the desire for a single access control point is at the top of their wants.

OTT Video Market Tracker helps companies stay updated on more than 400 North American OTT services, providing details on current players, new entrants, and trends in the OTT video services market.

