Food Safety Testing Market, 41% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global food safety testing market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.51 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.28% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Safety Testing Market 2024-2028

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Type (Meat and poultry, Fruits and vegetables, Processed foods, Dairy, and Others), Technology (Rapid and Traditional), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Key Companies Covered ADPEN Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., ALS Ltd., AsureQuality Ltd., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Cotecna Inspection SA, Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., EMSL Analytical Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, FoodChain ID Group Inc., Intertek Group Plc, Merieux NutriSciences Corp., Microbac Laboratories Inc., Neogen Corp., RJ Hill Laboratories Ltd., Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, Campden BRI, and PerkinElmer Inc Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Region Outlook

North America Europe Asia Rest of World

1. North America - North America's market growth, estimated at 41%, is driven by government funding in the food and beverage sector. The US FDA's Final Rule Laboratory Accreditation, mandated by the FSMA since 2011, aims to enhance food safety by preventing contamination. This shift towards preventive measures is expected to boost safety testing solutions adoption in the region, aligning with the FSMA's goal of ensuring only safe products enter the market.

Segmentation Overview

Type 1.1 Meat and poultry

1.2 Fruits and vegetables

1.3 Processed foods

1.4 Dairy

1.5 Others Technology 2.1 Rapid

2.2 Traditional Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Fastest growing segment: The meat and poultry market share will grow significantly, driven by safety concerns. Recalls and scandals impact major brands. Testing solutions like ELISA for meat identification and quality index for freshness control are crucial. Programs like the US National Residue Program monitor chemical contaminants. Valued at USD 4.69 billion in 2018, the meat and poultry segment will benefit from such measures, fostering market growth.

Research Analysis

The Food Safety Testing Market encompasses the use of advanced microbiological and chemical techniques to detect and mitigate contaminants in food products. This market plays a crucial role in ensuring public health and productivity by preventing food-borne diseases caused by contaminated food. The high cost of specialized equipment and expertise required for accurate and efficient testing poses a challenge.

However, the implementation of traceability systems and smart tools helps minimize cross-contamination and enhances sustainability. The market caters to various seafood species, including shrimp, crustaceans, crabs, tuna, lobsters, swordfish, and marlin, ensuring the safety and quality of these valuable food sources.

Toxicology Testing is integral to this process, ensuring that harmful substances are detected and mitigated effectively, safeguarding both consumer health and the integrity of the food supply chain.

Market Overview

The Food Safety Testing Market encompasses a variety of analytical techniques and services aimed at ensuring the safety and quality of food products. This market is driven by increasing consumer awareness and regulatory requirements for food safety. The testing processes involve the detection and identification of various contaminants such as pathogens, heavy metals, pesticides, and allergens.

Technologies utilized include microbiological, chemical, molecular methods, and Food Ultrasound techniques. The market is segmented based on food type, testing type, and region. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the rising demand for safe and hygienic food, increasing regulatory compliance, and advancements in testing technologies.

The market also faces challenges such as high testing costs and the need for rapid and accurate results. Overall, the Food Safety Testing Market plays a crucial role in maintaining public health and ensuring food safety worldwide.

