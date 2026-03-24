WASHINGTON, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda vehicles once again rank among the safest on the road, earning eight 2026 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), more than any other brand. This is the third consecutive year Mazda has debuted as the industry leader in the highest tier of IIHS recognition — a remarkable accomplishment considering the criteria continue to tighten each year.

For Third Consecutive Year, Mazda Leads the Industry in IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ Awards

"Mazda continues to excel in safety with eight IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ models this year," said IIHS President David Harkey. "They are providing consumers with the best in safety features at a range of prices."

Sustaining this level of performance comes not from simply following trends or reacting to guidelines, but from Mazda's deeply rooted Safety Philosophy, which prioritizes understanding real-world risk and designing vehicles that help mitigate harm before it occurs. Guided by human‑centric engineering and a commitment to reducing injuries in everyday driving, Mazda's philosophy naturally aligns with IIHS's broader vision to reduce roadway deaths and injuries as part of a shared pursuit of zero fatal crashes.

Mazda's long‑standing commitment to real‑world safety is further reflected in its historical record, having now earned 99 IIHS Top Safety awards since 2008, with 73 of those being TOP SAFETY PICK+ — a testament to nearly two decades of continuous improvement and leadership in safety engineering.

This year IIHS's updated award criteria — focused on improved pedestrian crash prevention, tougher back‑seat protection standards, and enhanced crash‑avoidance performance — underscore the need for not only more advanced occupant protection, but technology that reduce the likelihood of crashes all together.

To that end, Mazda equips all its new vehicles with proven crash avoidance features as standard equipment. Core systems such as Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Smart Brake Support (automatic emergency braking), and Lane Departure Warning (LDW) use integrated cameras and sensors to help prevent or mitigate common crash scenarios. Mazda is proud to offer this standard safety technology at an accessible price point: the Mazda3 starts at an MSRP1 of $24,550, and the all‑new 2026 CX‑5 starts at an MSRP1 of $29,990 — demonstrating that meaningful safety does not require a premium price tag.

"We agree with IIHS that safety does not have to be expensive. Our commitment is to ensure that advanced protection remains attainable while still delivering the engaging driving experience Mazda is known for," said Jennifer Morrison, Director of Vehicle Safety Strategy, Mazda North American Operations. "Earning eight TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards shows what happens when you stay true to your philosophy: driving stays engaging, and families stay protected."

Mazda's award‑winning lineup includes the Mazda3 Sedan, Mazda3 Hatchback, Mazda CX‑30, Mazda CX‑50, Mazda CX‑70, Mazda CX‑70 PHEV, Mazda CX‑90, and Mazda CX‑90 PHEV, each earning the top-tier 2026 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, solidifying Mazda's position as the clear leader for top‑tier safety in 2026.

For full details on the IIHS 2026 awards, visit www.iihs.org. To learn more about advanced safety at Mazda, please visit the MazdaUSA.com website - https://www.mazdausa.com/why-mazda/safety.

The IIHS is an independent, non-governmental safety-testing organization, funded by the insurance industry. For more information, visit https://www.iihs.org/ratings/top-safety-picks.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

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1 MSRP does not include $1,495 for destination and handling ($1,575 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations