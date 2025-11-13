Ford Brings Hands-Free BlueCruise Tech to the Masses

Globally, Ford and Lincoln owners have driven more than 888 million highway kilometres (552 million miles) using the technology. Expanding its availability across a broad range of Ford vehicles gives even more customers the opportunity to enjoy next-level comfort and convenience on their highway journeys, and reach their destination more refreshed and ready for the day ahead.

BlueCruise was the first system of its kind to receive regulatory approval in Europe in 2023 with the launch in Great Britain. Since then, BlueCruise has been approved for use across 16 European markets,7 making it the most widely available system of its kind in Europe. This unlocks access to more than 135,000 kilometres (84,226 miles) of designated highways,8 called Blue Zones, allowing customers to take a road trip across multiple countries.

With this wide geographic availability, as an example, a customer can use BlueCruise across six countries travelling from Stockholm to Rome, covering over 2,000 kilometres (1,500 miles) spending close to 25 hours driving hands-free.

"We're committed to putting cutting-edge technology in the hands of more drivers. With BlueCruise now available on five vehicle lines in Europe, we're helping make hands-free highway driving accessible to a wider array of customers," said Torsten Wey, manager, ADAS features and software, Ford in Europe. "Every vehicle line is unique, and our team of ADAS engineers have been working to expand BlueCruise beyond Mustang Mach-E to ensure a quality hands-free highway driving experience no matter which vehicle a customer chooses."

Hands-Off, Eyes-On Driving

BlueCruise builds on the capabilities of Ford's Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control (IACC), 9 and helps control the steering, acceleration, braking, lane positioning and safe distances from the vehicle ahead by monitoring the road markings, speed signs and evolving traffic conditions, from highway speeds to stop-and-go traffic.

When BlueCruise is engaged on an approved highway called Blue Zones, it allows the driver to take their hands off the steering wheel if they continue to pay attention to the road ahead – granting an additional level of comfort during long drives.

Before transitioning to hands-free driving, BlueCruise-equipped vehicles confirm that lane markings are visible, that the driver has their eyes on the road and that other conditions are appropriate.

BlueCruise uses a combination of radars and cameras to detect and track the position and speed of other vehicles on the road. A forward-facing camera detects lane markings and speed signs. To help ensure drivers keep their eyes on the road while their hands are off the wheel, a driver-facing camera checks the driver's eye gaze and head position – even when they are wearing sunglasses.

BlueCruise will be available on selected Puma, Puma Gen-E, Kuga and Ranger PHEV new model year vehicles from spring 2026 when equipped with the Driver Assistance Pack. Subscription options and pricing will be announced closer to on-sale date.

To learn more about BlueCruise visit: https://www.ford.co.uk/technology/driving-assistance/ford-bluecruise

1 Available in selected countries on selected Puma, Puma Gen-E, Kuga, Ranger PHEV and Mustang Mach-E models. Driver's eyes must remain on the road ahead to enable use of BlueCruise hands-free driving. It does not replace safe driving.

2 Up to 600 km driving range based on full charge of Mustang Mach-E extended range. Estimated range using Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP).

3 Puma EcoBoost Hybrid CO 2 emissions 122-146 g/km and fuel efficiency 5.4–6.5 l/100 km WLTP.

4 Up to 376 km driving range based on full charge of Puma Gen-E. Estimated range using Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP).

5 Kuga Hybrid homologated CO 2 emissions 121-146 g/km and homologated fuel efficiency 5.3-6.4 l/100 km WLTP.

Kuga 1.5-litre EcoBoost Hybrid homologated CO 2 emissions 144-178 g/km and homologated fuel efficiency 6.3-7.8 l/100 km WLTP.

Kuga Plug-In Hybrid homologated CO 2 emissions, homologated fuel efficiency and electric driving range will be published closer to on sale date.

6 Ford Ranger Plug-In Hybrid homologated CO 2 emissions 143-145 g/km WLTP Euro 6e-bis, homologated fuel efficiency 6.2-6.4 l/100 km WLTP Euro 6e-bis and pure electric driving range up to 43 km WLTP. A range of up to 43 km can be achieved with a fully charged battery - depending on the existing series and battery configuration. The actual range may vary due to various factors (e.g. weather conditions, driving style, route profile, vehicle condition, age and condition of the lithium-ion battery).

7 BlueCruise is currently available for customers with equipped vehicles in Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Great Britain (not available in Northern Ireland), Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden.

8 Metrics accurate as of October 2025.

9 Driver-assist features are supplemental and do not replace the driver's attention, judgment and need to control the vehicle. It does not replace safe driving. See Owner's Manual for details and limitations.

