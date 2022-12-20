FOSSiBOT Announces First Release of F2400 EU Version Powerful Power Station

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FOSSiBOT announces that the F2400 solar generator EU version is ready for order in Europe. The Fossibot F2400 is characterized by 2048Wh large capacity, 2400W high-power, and super fast charging within 1.5 hours. It can be used as a UPS and also in combination with solar cells. From Dec.20th-Dec.31st, Fossibot F2400 EU version is available on Fossibot's official website and Amazon with a discounted price for first release.

Fossibot F2400 EU version release

The EU version shares the same design and specs as the US/JP version except for the voltage and AC plug ports. The voltage of the EU version is 220V-240V which is commonly used in Europe. The AC charge and output ports are European plug suitable for most European appliances. Different from US/JP version, F2400 EU version comes with 3 AC outlets with rated 2400W high-power.

The system will be delivered from EU warehouse which is faster for users to receive and without customs risk. For the first release of the EU version, FOSSiBOT offers a discounted price of 1699€ while the retail price is 1899€. This prices is quite attractive compared to similar products in the market. The EU version is already in stock, so purchase from now on won't have to wait for too long to receive the package. Fossibot F2400 offers 24 months warranty, but during the first release period, users purchasing from official website will receive a warranty extension of 24 months, totally 48 months.

Main features of Fossibot F2400(EU):

2,048Wh Huge Capacity, powering all your imaginable appliances for outdoor and home emergency use

Total 13 outlets, 3*rated 2,400W AC Output (4,600W Surge),4*USB-C ports, 2USB-A ports, 2*DC5521, 1*cigarette lighter, 1*XT60

Bidirectional Technology, fully recharge in 2H by 1100W AC charging

5 Gears of input power adjustment, 300W(7H), 500W(4H30mins), 700W(3H20mins), 900W(2H40mins), 1100W(2H)

UPS supported

LiFePO4 Battery with 3,500+ Life Cycles, power more than 10 years

Dust-proof & Daily Life Water-resistance design

4 Ways to Recharge:

1100W AC:2Hours;

Solar panel:4 hours by 500W max;

Car:17 hours by 12V;

1100W AC+500W Solar: 1.5 hours

Dimensions&Weight:38.6x28.4 x32.1cm, 22KG

Price: 1899€

First Release price: 1699€

Period: Dec.20th-Dec.31st

Fossibot F2400 EU: https://www.fossibot.com/products/fossibot-f2400-eu?variant=39726760591432

F2400 AMZ DE: http://www.amazon.de/dp/B0BN3YWQRF

F2400 AMZ FR: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0BN1YR9P3

F2400 AMZ IT: https://www.amazon.it/dp/B0BN1YR9P3

F2400 AMZ ES: https://www.amazon.es/dp/B0BN1YR9P3

F2400 US version retail: $1699

Christmas sale: $1499

Period: Dec.20th-Dec.31st

Link: https://www.fossibot.com/products/fossibot-f2400?variant=39703288053832

AMZ US: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BHZ1CRCD?th=1

