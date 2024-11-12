FOSSIL ANNOUNCES GLOBAL SUPERSTAR NICK JONAS AS THE 2025 BRAND AMBASSADOR

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fossil, a leading watch and accessories brand, announces an exciting partnership with global superstar, actor, and philanthropist Nick Jonas. The renowned singer-songwriter will become the brand's global watch ambassador for 2025 - 2026 with a worldwide campaign set to launch in the back half of 2025. The groundbreaking campaign will harness the cultural power of music—a platform that resonates deeply with the Fossil audience's passions and values. Music serves as a meaningful and unifying connection and celebrates Fossil's timeless spirit and its place within today's cultural landscape.

Jonas and the campaign embody the perennial, energetic ethos of the brand for the modern world while remaining true to the core pillars of design and innovation. Known for his distinctive style and widespread appeal, Nick Jonas embodies the spirit of Fossil, making him the perfect partner that will reach consumers across the globe.

"I've been a longtime admirer of watches, and Fossil was my very first as I was growing up, so this partnership is truly a full circle moment for me," said Nick Jonas. "I'm excited to work with the incredible Fossil team and bring my creative input to their process to design something special for watch lovers everywhere."

"As we continue to redefine Fossil at the global level, we're searching for like-minded talent that not only resonate with but also embody our consumers worldwide," said Franco Fogliato, Chief Executive Officer of Fossil Group, Inc. "Nick Jonas is a force in music and fashion and has been an authentic brand fan for decades, making the choice clear. We are confident our shared values will make this a fruitful partnership that underscores our position as a pioneer in the accessories world. We are honored to welcome him into the Fossil family."

Nick Jonas will be pivotal in shaping Fossil's brand narrative in 2025.

FOSSIL

Fossil is a leading global lifestyle accessories brand inspired by creativity and ingenuity. We create timeless, well-crafted leather goods, jewelry and watches to accessorize a joyful, inspired life. In everything we do, we strive to Make Time For Good™, working to create positive change for our people and communities.

NICK JONAS

After electrifying music from multiple angles, appearing in blockbuster films, and launching successful business ventures, Nick Jonas still challenges himself and popular culture. Of course, his story as one-third of Jonas Brothers remains well-documented—especially given the band's chart-dominating 2019 comeback Happiness Begins, sold out tours, and subsequent GRAMMY® Award nomination. At the same time, he established himself as a dynamic solo artist with a penchant for breaking boundaries. 2014's self-titled Nick Jonas yielded the triple-platinum "Jealous," double-platinum "Chains," and gold-certified "Levels." Its 2016 follow-up Last Year Was Complicated spawned the anthem "Close" [feat. Tove Lo] and brought his streams into the billions. In 2017, he contributed the Golden Globe® Award-nominated "Home" to the Ferdinand soundtrack. Meanwhile, his songwriting would be recognized with the prestigious Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2016. He will mark his return to Broadway starring opposite Adrienne Warren in Last Five Years next year and most recently starred in director Robert Schwartzman's The Good Half. Along the way, he also captivated audiences as a recurring judge on NBC's The Voice in big screen favorites such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Ugly Dolls, Midway, Jumanji: The Next Level, Chaos Walking and more. In 2021, Nick released his studio album Spaceman [Island Records]. In 2023, Nick and Jonas Brothers once again proved they are a constant force, embarking on a new era with the release of The Album, via Republic Records. The Album was produced by Jon Bellion and features hit singles "Waffle House" and "Wings." In support of the new album and this new era for Jonas Brothers, they kicked off "The Tour" with two sold-out shows at New York's iconic Yankee Stadium. "The Tour" includes stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band's biggest and most extensive tour to date.

