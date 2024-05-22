Fragrance and Perfume Market, 29% of Growth to Originate from Europe, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The global fragrance and perfume market size is estimated to grow by USD 19.48 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fragrance and Perfume Market 2024-2028

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Fragrance and Perfume), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Key Companies Covered Burberry Group Plc, Chanel Ltd., Coty Inc., Dolce and Gabbana SRL, Hermes International SA, Inter Parfums Inc, ISAK, Kering SA, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Marico Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, PUIG S.L., PVH Corp., Revlon Inc., Salvatore Ferragamo Spa, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., CLARINS France, and Prada S.p.A Regions Covered Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Region Outlook

Europe North America APAC South America Middle East and Africa

1. Europe - The European perfume and fragrance market thrives on its rich cultural heritage and tradition, notably in France and Italy, renowned for luxury and refinement. Consumers in Europe prioritize authenticity, sustainability, and forward-thinking, fostering a growing demand for natural and eco-friendly fragrances. Businesses aligning with these values stand to succeed in this discerning market. As such, companies embracing these trends are poised for significant growth in Europe.

Segmentation Overview

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Type 2.1 Fragrance

2.2 Perfume Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Fastest growing segment: The offline fragrance market is expected to grow notably in the coming years. Consumers seek engaging, sensory experiences, favoring brick-and-mortar stores for their personal touch. Valued at USD 41.82 billion in 2018, this segment thrives in specialty stores, department stores, and boutiques. Physical interaction, skin testing, and expert advice drive its popularity. Luxury outlets cater to discerning clientele, offering exclusive fragrances. These factors contribute to market expansion, enhancing the offline shopping experience.

Research Analysis

The fragrance and perfume market is currently experiencing a surge in popularity among the younger generation, with body sprays, mists, cologne sprays, and body splashes becoming increasingly favored over traditional colognes. This trend is driven in part by promotional activities and advertising spend, as companies seek to reach this demographic through various channels. Natural perfumes, free from synthetic ingredients, are also gaining traction among the millennial population, reflecting a growing concern for health and wellness.

Celebrity endorsements and social media trends further fuel sales, with e-commerce retail providing easy access to high-quality products. Neuroscience plays a role in the development of new scents, while scent stations and pocket perfumes offer convenience for travel and on-the-go use. The beauty markets continue to evolve, with mini perfumes and travel-sized options catering to consumers' diverse needs.

Overall, the fragrance industry is undergoing a transformation, with a focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability. Luxury Perfume brands are also leveraging these trends to offer exclusive and opulent scents that cater to discerning consumers seeking premium experiences.

Market Overview

The fragrance and perfume market encompasses a wide range of consumer products, including perfumes, colognes, body sprays, and scented lotions. These products are designed to enhance an individual's personal scent and are often used for various occasions and daily use. The market is driven by consumer preferences for unique and appealing fragrances, as well as the desire for long-lasting scents.

Colors, endorsers, and marketing strategies also play a significant role in the market's growth. Fragrance and perfume companies invest in research and development to create new scents and improve existing ones, while consumers continue to seek out new and innovative products.

The market is global in scope, with major producers and consumers located in various regions around the world. The perfume industry is expected to grow steadily in the coming years, driven by increasing consumer demand and advancements in technology.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

