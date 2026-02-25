ZF to license Phantom AI's computer vision for its passenger car ADAS products, opening a

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. and FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbinger , a leading American-made medium-duty electric and hybrid vehicle manufacturer, today announced it has acquired autonomous driving company Phantom AI . In addition to this acquisition, Harbinger and ZF Group 's Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) business unit for passenger cars are also announcing a deal to license Phantom AI's computer vision for its passenger car ADAS products. The acquisition of Phantom AI and the partnership with ZF Group create a new software services revenue stream for Harbinger. Harbinger will also incorporate Phantom AI's computer vision into its medium-duty electric and hybrid vehicles in 2026, including emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping, and more. The integration responds to fleet customer demand due to the lack of such safety systems in medium-duty vehicles.

Harbinger acquires autonomous driving company Phantom AI and secures licensing agreement with ZF

"Our acquisition of Phantom AI and partnership with ZF are pivotal milestones for Harbinger as we expand beyond commercial vehicles and enter new segments for the first time," said John Harris , Co-Founder and CEO, Harbinger. "We are combining Phantom AI's computer vision with ZF's global reach and leadership in automotive systems to unlock an entirely new revenue stream of software services and autonomy. At the same time, we are incorporating even more advanced driver assistance and safety features into our medium-duty vehicles, which is something our large Fortune 500 customers have been asking for."

Phantom AI was co-founded by former Tesla ADAS engineer Hyunggi Cho and former Hyundai driver-assistance and autonomous-driving engineer Chan Kyu Lee , both of whom bring deep experience in developing and deploying ADAS technologies for major vehicle manufacturers. ZF will license Phantom AI's computer vision for its passenger car ADAS products, and will work towards providing more advanced autonomous driving capabilities in the future.

"Licensing Phantom AI's computer vision will help strengthen ZF's passenger car ADAS portfolio" said Christopher Ludwig , Vice President of Procurement for ZF's Electronics & ADAS Division. "This collaboration allows ZF to provide a broader selection of products and options at different values to our customers today while creating a path for future autonomous driving capabilities."

As a first step, Phantom AI has built cost effective Level 2 autonomous solutions to reduce the burden of everyday driving and make the roads safer for everyone. Phantom AI has focused on democratizing technologies such as automatic emergency braking and emergency lane support before rolling out high level autonomy. Harbinger's acquisition of Phantom AI was completed in November 2025 and Atlanticus Advisors LLC served as financial advisor to Phantom AI in this transaction. The Phantom AI team of 30 employees will continue to operate in Mountain View, California.

"Thanks to this acquisition, we are able to deliver a more comprehensive, technology-forward solution that includes robust ADAS capabilities and telematics to the medium-duty vehicle segment and beyond," said Dr. Cho, Co-Founder and CEO, Phantom AI. "While these features are already expected in passenger vehicles, medium-duty fleets have historically been underserved."

Harbinger's vehicles are purpose-built from the ground up to be electric and to serve the rigorous needs of the medium-duty segment. Notably, the company has created a driver-centric vehicle with improved suspension and handling features designed to improve driver comfort and reduce fatigue, an important consideration for large fleets. Prior to the addition of Phantom AI's technology, Harbinger trucks already included modern safety and advanced driver assistance (ADAS) features including backup cameras with dynamic trajectory, virtual bumpers, acoustic vehicle alerting systems (AVAS), and more. Moreover, these features are offered in an electric vehicle that is acquisition cost competitive with current combustion engine vehicles, helping fleets achieve significant operational cost savings without large upfront electric vehicle costs.

For more information about Harbinger, please visit www.harbingermotors.com .

About Harbinger

Harbinger is an American-made medium-duty commercial vehicle company that offers all-electric and hybrid powertrains. The company is on a mission to transform an industry starving for innovation. Harbinger's best-in-class team of EV, battery, and drivetrain experts have pooled their deep experience to support the growing demand for medium-duty EVs. Leveraging a foundation of proprietary, in-house developed vehicle technologies designed specifically for commercial and specialty vehicles, Harbinger has introduced a first-of-its-kind EV platform to market, priced at acquisition parity to traditional diesel vehicles. Harbinger: Familiar Form. Revolutionary Foundation.

To learn more about Harbinger, please visit www.harbingermotors.com . You can find the company newsroom HERE .

About ZF

ZF is a global technology company supplying advanced mobility products and systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology. Its comprehensive product range is primarily aimed at vehicle manufacturers, mobility providers and start-up companies in the fields of transportation and mobility. ZF electrifies a wide range of vehicle types. With its products, the company contributes to reducing emissions, protecting the climate as well as enhancing safe mobility. Alongside the automotive sector – passenger cars and commercial vehicles – ZF also serves market segments such as construction and agricultural machinery, wind power, marine propulsion, rail drives and test systems.

With some 161,600 employees worldwide, ZF reported sales of €41.4 billion in fiscal 2024.

The company operates 161 production locations in 30 countries.

For further press information and photos, please visit: www.zf.com

About Phantom AI

Phantom AI is democratizing the use of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to reduce accidents, save lives and make driving more enjoyable, while delivering tomorrow's self-driving technology. The company provides a comprehensive autonomous driving platform featuring computer vision, sensor fusion and control capabilities.

Phantom AI has created the most accurate and highest-performing AI solutions available today that meet car manufacturer requirements, at a much lower price than existing solutions. Delivered through a modular, software-based vehicle stack, OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers can select the components they wish to integrate and customize the configuration for unparalleled flexibility.

To learn more about Phantom AI, please visit: https://www.phantom.ai/ .

