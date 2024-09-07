Friendly Innovations for Homes: Midea Showcases Next-Generation Smart Appliances at IFA 2024

FOSHAN, China, Sept. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea Group, the global tech leader, showcased a suite of innovative smart home appliances at IFA 2024 under the theme "Friendly Innovations for Homes".

Kurt Jovais, Global Director of Product Management, Midea International Business, stated: "Midea is staying true to our mission: creating a better world through intelligent and convenient home solutions. We invite everyone to see how we're making a difference in creating friendlier solutions."

Taking center stage is ECOMASTER, Midea's AI-enabled energy management solution for a wide range of appliances. Combining cloud-connectivity, real-world information, and advanced analytics, ECOMASTER reduces home appliance energy consumption by an average of 30%, without impacting performance. ECOMASTER is available across multiple categories, from air treatment to major appliances.

The CirQHP Indoor Hybrid is a breakthrough in home heating, offering an ultra-compact design that eliminates the need for an outdoor unit. An Innovative new approach that combines indoor heat pumps and hybrid heating. The PortaSplit Air Conditioner combines the superior cooling performance of a fixed AC with the ease of installation of a portable AC, offering the perfect home upgrade.

In the kitchen, the Celestial Flex induction cooking series offers a culinary sanctuary with AI-controlled wireless induction appliances, ensuring economical and easy cooking for users of all skill levels. The Midea One Oven condenses multiple essential cooking appliances into a single convenient and space-efficient product, satisfying different needs of cooking enthusiasts. Midea's HX System Dishwasher achieves an A-15% energy rating by utilizing heat from wastewater to shorten wash cycles and reduce costs.

Echoing the home-friendly theme, Midea's Built-In Series is designed with a focus on sophisticated, subdued elegant aesthetics that perfectly complement a modern home style.

The Slot Built-In Refrigerator, with its adjustable height and interchangeable door panels demonstrates Midea's commitment to effortless integration with various home decors.

The 4-in-1 WashBot is a whole new take on cleaning efficiency, combining a washing machine and a robot vacuum cleaner to wash, dry, sweep, and mop, all while maximizing space savings, and highlights Midea's dedication to user-friendly and efficient home solutions.

Midea established 33 R&D centers and 43 major manufacturing sites, including 17 R&D centers and 22 manufacturing bases located overseas. Midea's products and services are sold in over 200 countries and regions. From 2021 to 2023, Midea's total R&D investment exceeded USD5.4 billion, underscoring the company's commitment to continuous innovation and excellence in technology.

