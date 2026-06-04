FROM DUPLANTIS TO PALTRINIERI, FAIR PLAY MENARINI KICKS OFF ITS 30TH EDITION

ROME, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There are those who have conquered the world with an unforgettable feat, and those who have made their entire careers a model of loyalty and respect. These are the stars of the 30th edition of the Fair Play Menarini International Award, whose winners were announced today in the Hall of Honour of the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI).

Press conference presenting the 30th Fair Play Menarini International Award Press conference presenting the 30th Fair Play Menarini International Award

From football to swimming, fencing and Paralympic skiing, as well as athletics, basketball, speed skating and volleyball: the 2026 edition of the Award brings together champions who have thrilled fans and sports enthusiasts around the world and who also continue to leave their mark outside the field of competition.

"We are delighted to be gathered here in the CONI Hall of Honour, a place steeped in the history of Italian sport and its values, to mark the 30th anniversary of the Fair Play Menarini Award. Thirty years is a significant milestone; it is history: a path built on solid foundations that has honoured many champions - says Luciano Buonfiglio, President of CONI - I'm particularly pleased today because three very young people are being honoured - a message that is more than just about medals. They demonstrate ethics, respect and integrity - important values to be upheld and promoted. These three young people are a fine example of this."

Among the standout names of the 30th edition is Armand Duplantis, world record holder and pole vaulting legend. Representing the world of football will be Gianfranco Zola, one of the most beloved talents in the history of Italian sport. Joining them are Gregorio Paltrinieri, a leading figure in the world of swimming, Achille Polonara, the face of Italian basketball, Antonella Palmisano, queen of race walking, Chiara Mazzel, star of Paralympic skiing, and Daniele Garozzo, Olympic champion and ambassador for Italian fencing.

Also taking the stage at the Fair Play Menarini event will be Davide Ghiotto, Andrea Giovannini and Michele Malfatti, key figures in Italy's speed skating successes, together with Simone Anzani, one of the most recognisable faces in Italian volleyball.

On July 2, Teatro del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino in Florence will host the awards ceremony of the 30th edition of the Fair Play Menarini International Award. An evening to celebrate some of the best-known figures in international sport, this year broadcast once again in collaboration with Sky TG24. The event will be presented by Rachele Sangiuliano, Michele Cagiano and Omar Schillaci, alongside legendary sports commentators such as Federico Buffa.

Fair play knows no age limits, as demonstrated by Matteo Pasqualetti, Gloria Tinaburri and Alberto Belluzzi, winners of the "Young Athletes" Fair Play Menarini Award. Three young people who remind us all that fair play is a choice we make every day, both in competition and in life.

"For thirty years, the Fair Play Menarini International Award has been celebrating those champions who have left their mark not only through their victories, but also through the way that they approach sport – say Luca Lastrucci, Valeria Speroni Cardi and Filippo Paganelli, Board Members of the Fair Play Menarini Foundation – The stories of this year's award winners remind us that respect, loyalty and fairness remain values with the power to unite different generations and resonate with those who love sport, both on and off the pitch."

Ahead of the grand finale, the run-up to the 30th edition will come to Florence on 15 June with the Special Fiamme Gialle "Study and Sport" Award, dedicated to young talents who succeed in balancing their studies with competitive sport.

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SOURCE Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite