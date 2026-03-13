From Rio Straight to Europe: Brazilian airline announces direct flights between Rio de Janeiro to France and Portugal

SÃO PAULO, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas, Brazil's most on-time airline, has announced new non-stop flights between Rio de Janeiro's RIOgaleão International Airport (GIG) to Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) at France, and Lisbon Airport (LIS) in Portugal. This is the first time the company ever operates direct flights to Europe since its foundation in 2001.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Airplane

Flights to Lisbon and France will be conducted by an Airbus A330, a twin-aisle aircraft accommodating nearly 300 passengers. This expansion connects GOL to two of Europe's most important gateways, allowing Brazilian customers and global passengers to cross the Atlantic with the airline. Lisbon flights are set to operate four times a week on a round-trip basis, starting September 16. Flight details to Paris will be announced soon.

Passengers on the flights between Rio to Europe can experience GOL's newest Business INSIGNIA class, offering a premium travel experience. INSIGNIA amenities include fully flat beds, premium amenity kits and access to exclusive lounges across selected airports.

GOL also offers connections throughout Brazil and South America through Rio de Janeiro. As one of the company's main hubs in the country, the RIOgaleão International Airport connects passengers to more than 30 destinations, five of them being international routes across Latin America. These connections play an essential role in supporting tourism and business opportunities across the country.

The onboard cuisine offers a unique experience, featuring a menu designed by two-Michelin-starred Brazilian chef Felipe Bronze. The three-course lunch and dinner service showcases Bronze's creative take on traditional Brazilian techniques and ingredients.

Additionally, GOL's intercontinental flights operated with Airbus A330 aircraft represent a significant expansion in the operations of GOLLOG, the Company's logistics unit, which now strengthens its presence with a new cargo hub for the international market. Under this new model, GOLLOG will offer approximately 20 tons of capacity in the cargo compartment of each A330, with transportation carried out in a palletized format, expanding the range of solutions available to its customers.

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