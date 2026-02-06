From startup to $600M economic driver: North End Teleservices CEO honored with proclamation, key to the city

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move recognizing a decade of transformative economic impact in the Midwest, Omaha Mayor John Ewing presented Carmen Tapio, founder and CEO of North End Teleservices with a Proclamation and the Key to the City of Omaha, declaring February 5, 2026, as Carmen Tapio Day. The honor was bestowed during the Omaha Chamber of Commerce Annual, acknowledging Tapio's role in proving that innovation and inclusive, economic scaling can thrive in the heart of America.

Since its inception in 2015, North End Teleservices has evolved from a burgeoning startup into the largest African American-owned business in Nebraska. Under Tapio's leadership, the company has injected over $600 million into the regional economy, earning a spot on the Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies five times and recognition as a 2025 Real Leaders Top Impact Company.

By situating her enterprise in an underrepresented economic zone and scaling it into a top 100 U.S. Small Business (U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 2024), she has created a scalable blueprint for revitalizing local economies.

"Carmen Tapio's tenure has proven that when a leader possesses a heart for community, their business becomes a vehicle for collective victory, creating a ripple effect of stronger families and a more inclusive economy," said Mayor John Ewing in his proclamation.

Tapio's influence extends well beyond operational excellence. She is the only person to have served as Chair of the Greater Omaha Chamber Board of Directors for two consecutive years, pivoting from member to mentor for the next generation of business leaders.

Her commitment to workforce development includes the recent awarding of $60,000 in scholarships to 12 undergraduates, ensuring that the talent pipeline in the Silicon Prairie remains robust and diverse. Additionally, her newest venture, Forever North Real Estate, is currently executing the largest private investment in North Omaha, reimagining the area as a hub where people can work, live, and play.

"I believe in the human spirit and that anything is possible," says Tapio. "Receiving the key to the city is not just an honor for me, but a testament to what happens when we open doors for others. We are proving that the Heartland is not just a place to maintain business, but a place to revolutionize it."

About North End Teleservices

North End Teleservices LLC is an omnichannel global provider of outsourced contact center services to government and commercial sectors. The company is committed to Creating Jobs and Changing Lives. The Company was named as a U.S. Chamber of Commerce Top 100 Small Business in America for 2024. North End is a certified woman-owned, minority-owned, HUBZone and Enterprise Zone business that serves as an extension of its clients' brands and service delivery model. Working with small and large B2B, B2C, and government agencies, North End customizes contact center operations to meet every client's specific needs.

SOURCE North End Teleservices