FTC Commissioner Alvaro Bedoya to Keynote NAD 2022, Annual Conference of BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs will host the NAD 2022 Annual Conference next month in Washington, D.C., on Monday, September 19 and Tuesday, September 20. NAD 2022 will be an in-person event for the first time since 2019, drawing speakers from across the advertising law ecosystem, including, from the Federal Trade Commission, keynote speaker Commissioner Alvaro Bedoya in one of his first public appearances since being confirmed.

NAD 2022 will bring together experts from the advertising and legal sectors and companies of all sizes, as well as government officials, to discuss the compliance issues that arise when advertising in an increasingly competitive environment and navigating emerging issues and fast-paced technological innovation. This year's theme is "The Next Era of Ad Law," where emerging technologies and digital spaces present new challenges in truth and transparency in advertising. The emerging metaverse will be the subject for one of many topical panels.

At this event, speakers share practical advice, parse recent developments in advertising law, discuss FTC priorities, identify best practices, and break down the cases that made headlines in 2022. Members of the media are invited to cover NAD 2022 with complimentary registration by emailing [email protected].

WHO:

Keynote Speaker

Hon. Alvaro Bedoya, Commissioner, Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Featured Speakers

Sydney English – Senior Legal Counsel, Marketing, Unilever North America

Samuel Levine – Director, Bureau of Consumer Protection, Federal Trade Commission

Jennifer Nedeau-Helm – Policy Manager, Business Partners; Content Policy Stakeholder Engagement, Meta

Arun Sundararajan – Harold Price Professor of Entrepreneurship, NYU Stern School of Business, Author, "The Sharing Economy"

Serena Viswanathan – Associate Director, Division of Advertising Practices, Federal Trade Commission

Laura Brett, VP, National Advertising Division, BBB National Programs, will make opening remarks, along with Eric D. Reicin, President & CEO, BBB National Programs. Mary Engle, EVP, Policy, BBB National Programs will discuss with Laura Brett the challenges, opportunities, and changes ahead for advertising self-regulation. Other speakers joining the lineup at NAD 2022 are representing brands such as: Alcon Vision, Capitol One, Dyson, Estée Lauder Companies, The Hershey Company, Johnson & Johnson, The J.M. Smucker Company, PayPal, Reckitt Benckiser, S. C. Johnson & Son, and Verizon Communications.

A full list of speakers is available here.

WHAT: National Advertising Division (NAD) 2022 Annual Conference

WHEN: Monday, September 19 and Tuesday, September 20

11:00 AM – 3:00 or 4:00 PM ET (varies each day)

WHERE: Convene at Hamilton Square, 600 14th Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20005

Please note: All attendees must be fully COVID-19 vaccinated.

A full event agenda is available here.

RSVP: Credentialed members of the media are invited to attend with complimentary registration. To register and for more information, email [email protected].

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs is where businesses turn to enhance consumer trust and consumers are heard. The non-profit organization creates a fairer playing field for businesses and a better experience for consumers through the development and delivery of effective third-party accountability and dispute resolution programs. Embracing its role as an independent organization since the restructuring of the Council of Better Business Bureaus in June 2019, BBB National Programs today oversees more than a dozen leading national industry self-regulation programs, and continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-directed and teen marketing, auto warranty disputes, artificial intelligence, privacy, dispute resolution, and other emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

