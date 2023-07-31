FUTURE OF STEM SCHOLARS INITIATIVE ANNOUNCES 2023 HBCU SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

News provided by

American Chemistry Council

31 Jul, 2023, 14:10 ET

Leading HBCU scholarship program to provide 132 incoming college freshmen $40,000 awards

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives of The Future of STEM Scholars Initiative (FOSSI) today welcomed 132 new scholarship recipients from 26 states across the nation. The students will begin school at 26 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) this Fall and will major in more than a dozen science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields. They join nearly 300 current FOSSI scholarship recipients.

Established in 2020 to help reduce financial barriers to higher education and enhance workforce diversity in the chemical sector, FOSSI provides $40,000 scholarships to students pursuing preferred STEM degrees. Scholarship recipients are individually matched with one of more than 70 corporate sponsors committed to helping them achieve their goals and receive skills training, mentorship, and internship opportunities. Notably, this robust support has led to an approximately 95% student retention rate since FOSSI welcomed its first class in 2021, with those scholars scheduled to graduate in 2025.

FOSSI has an ambitious goal of supporting 1,000 students through 2025 and has raised nearly $30 million to support 595 students to date.

Program leaders welcomed the new scholars during a virtual celebration featuring keynotes from Congresswoman Alma Adams (D-NC) and Dr. Dietra Trent, Executive Director of the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through HBCUs.

FOSSI Advisory Board Chair Jim Fitterling, chair and chief executive officer of Dow, shared, "I am proud to welcome these 132 talented and ambitious scholars to the FOSSI family. From their academic performance to the contributions they have made to their schools and communities, these scholars have distinguished themselves as some of the best and brightest across the nation. We can't wait to see what they accomplish in their chosen fields."

Applications for the Fall of 2024 will open September 22, 2024. To learn more about FOSSI, visit www.FutureOfSTEMScholars.org.

About the Future of STEM Scholars Initiative
The Future of STEM Scholars Initiative was founded in 2020 by the American Chemistry Council, the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), The Chemours Company, and the HBCU Week Foundation. FOSSI is a national chemical industry-wide program which provides scholarships to students pursuing degrees in relevant science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), helping to eliminate financial barriers for historically under-represented groups. Sponsored by chemical manufacturers and related industry stakeholders, FOSSI provides scholarship recipients $10,000 per year for four years and connects these students to leadership development, mentoring and internship opportunities at participating companies. Learn more at FutureofSTEMscholars.org. 

SOURCE American Chemistry Council

Also from this source

ExxonMobil Receives Responsible Care® Company of the Year Award for Second Consecutive Year

ACC Honors Companies for Efforts to Advance Sustainability with its 2023 Sustainability Leadership Awards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.