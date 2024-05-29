FutureDial and Back Market Forge Partnership to Elevate Mobile Device Quality with SMART Test™ Intelligent Automation

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureDial Incorporated, the global leader in intelligent automation solutions for smart devices, and Back Market, a leading online marketplace for refurbished electronics, announce a groundbreaking partnership to redefine the quality assurance process for smart devices. Through integrating FutureDial's SMART Test™ intelligent automation, this partnership sets new standards for quality and reliability in refurbished mobile phones.

Future-Proofing Quality

Back Market will integrate FutureDial's SMART Test™ solutions into its quality assurance labs to conduct comprehensive functional tests on mobile phones received from Back Market's extensive seller network. This initiative is expected to elevate customer satisfaction, including trust between buyers and sellers, while reinforcing Back Market's commitment to making available exceptional refurbished devices.

FutureDial's Vice President of Strategic Accounts, Dennis Pettit, stated, "We are dedicated to providing innovative solutions that streamline processes and enhance efficiency within the mobile device supply chain. Our SMART Test automation solutions are designed to deliver consistently accurate and precise functional testing, ensuring that only mobile devices meeting the highest quality standards will reach customers. By partnering with Back Market, we are not just raising the bar – we are helping enhance the Back Market brand promise in the marketplace."

A New Era of Trust and Excellence

Back Market is enhancing operational efficiency and pioneering a new era of consumer confidence in the refurbished electronics market. Sellers adhering to the highest quality standards will gain prominence on Back Market's platform, further incentivizing excellence. Additionally, these same sellers will experience increased profits and margins due to lower return rates, while also enjoying higher seller and product ratings.

"We are excited to collaborate with FutureDial to further enhance the reliability of devices sold on our platform," said Antony Harrat, Director of Quality at Back Market. "Integrating FutureDial's SMART Test into Back Market's quality assurance labs isn't just about enhancing our operational capabilities and upholding quality standards; this partnership underscores our commitment to providing customers with greater peace of mind while elevating our network of sellers in delivering exceptional mobile devices. Together, we are redefining what customers can expect from the refurbished electronics market."

The partnership between FutureDial and Back Market underscores a shared commitment to excellence and innovation within the refurbished mobile device sector. Through the utilization of FutureDial's state-of-the-art technology, Back Market is poised to reinforce its standing as a trusted destination for premium refurbished mobile devices, ensuring customers receive top-quality products with each purchase.

For more information about FutureDial Inc. and its range of intelligent software and automation solutions for smart devices, visit the company website at http://www.futuredial.com.

About FutureDial

Founded in 1999, FutureDial stands as a premier provider of advanced intelligent software and automation solutions for smart devices and networking equipment. The company's innovative solutions streamline processes, centralize workflows, and empower its partners to increase revenue and profit by boosting efficiency while meeting stringent audit requirements. For more information, visit http://www.futuredial.com or contact at [email protected] .

Media Contact:

Bruce Brunger, Marketing Communications Manager, FutureDial, Incorporated

Tel: (408) 245-8880 Ext 206 Email: [email protected]

About Back Market:

Back Market is a global marketplace for refurbished devices, connecting professional refurbishers of electronic devices and appliances with customers in 18 countries. Back Market's rigorous vetting process means that only the refurbishers complying with Back Market's quality standards can sell on the platform. Back Market works hand-in-hand with professional refurbishers to ensure that devices have been tested and restored to perfect working condition according to industry standards. For more information, visit https://www.backmarket.com/en-us .

