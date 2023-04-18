Gaby Natale Breaks Barriers as Opening Keynote Speaker for MPI's World Education Conference

DALLAS, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple Daytime Emmy-winning journalist, bestselling author and speaker Gaby Natale will join the world's largest meeting and event industry association Meeting Professionals International (MPI) as the opening keynote speaker for their upcoming World Education Congress (WEC23).

Top Latina Keynote Speaker Gaby Natale

Natale's address, Utterly Unique You: Breaking Barriers and Redefining Possibility, will show how attendees can turn discomfort into a wake-up call for transformational leadership and personal growth. The triple EMMY winning journalist will illustrate how visionaries and innovators are not extraordinary people, but instead, ordinary people who choose to see themselves and the world in extraordinary ways.

"Encouraging people from all walks of life to embrace their uniqueness, break barriers and redefine what is possible is a crucial part of my work as speaker, author and journalist. I believe leaders come in all forms, shapes, sizes… and accents!", explains Natale who embodies what she preaches.

As the first Latina to win 3 Daytime EMMYs back-to-back, the first Hispanic author to be published by HarperCollins' Leadership division and one of the few foreign-born writers to narrate their audiobook in English, Gaby has had her own share of being "the first like her" in leadership spaces.

"At MPI, we recognize that the meeting and event industry is ever-changing," said Paul Van Deventer, president and CEO of MPI. "That's why we prioritize providing engaging topics for discussion that are both relevant to our business today and anticipate what will be important down the road."

Touted as an opportunity for planners to "refresh" and focus on embracing change in an ever-changing industry, MPI's signature, award-winning North American event will be taking place south of the U.S. border for the first time when it converges upon the all-inclusive Barceló Maya Resort and the Barceló Maya Arena in Quintana Roo, Mexico June 13-15.

To learn more and to register for MPI's WEC23, go here .

You can also learn more about Gaby's participation in this exclusive interview for the MPI community.

About Gaby Natale and AGANARmedia

Gaby Natale believes in breaking barriers. And she embodies what she preaches.

As the first Latina to win 3 Daytime EMMYs back-to-back (as host and executive producer of her own show), the first Hispanic author to be published by HarperCollins' Leadership division and one of the few foreign-born writers to narrate their audiobook in English, Gaby has had her own share of being "the first like her" in leadership spaces.

A sought-after thought leader and motivational speaker, Gaby has shared her inspirational message in Fortune 50 corporations, the United Nations and in her own TEDx talk encouraging underrepresented minorities to pioneer and be what they cannot (yet) see in the world.

Natale is among a few women in the entertainment industry who owns not only the rights to her content, but also a television studio. This unique situation has allowed her to combine her passion for media and her entrepreneurial spirit.

People magazine named Natale one of 2018's "25 Most Powerful Latinas", highlighting the inspirational story of how she went from a local TV show that started out of a carpet warehouse to becoming the only Latina in US history to win triple back-to-back Daytime EMMYs. Her popularity grew even further when her first book, "The Virtuous Circle" by HarperCollins, became an instant bestseller, topping Amazon's New Releases charts in 3 different categories (Business, Inspiration and Self-Help).

Natale is also the founder of AGANARmedia, a marketing company with a focus on Hispanic audiences that serves Fortune 500 companies such as Hilton Worldwide, Sprint, AT&T, eBay, Intuit and Amazon. In the digital world, she has a thriving fan base with over 52 million views on YouTube and 250K+ followers on Social Media.

In 2019, Natale launched Welcome All Beauty, her own hairpiece and extension line dedicated to women who need to be camera-ready on the go.

A tireless advocate of gender and diversity issues, Natale is a frequent collaborator with nonprofits such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign and Voto Latino.

Natale has been featured in Forbes, CNN, Buzzfeed, NBC News, Univision and Latino Leaders magazine. She is the recipient of NALIP's Digital Trailblazer Award and of a GLAAD Media Award nomination for her portrayal of Latino LGBTQ youth in media.

Natale holds a bachelor's in International Relations and a master's degree in Journalism from the University of San Andres and Columbia University. Prior to starting her career in television, Natale taught Communication and Journalism courses at the University of Texas.

SOURCE AGANARmedia