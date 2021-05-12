Gaby Natale Keynotes for P&G Women Offsite Annual Event

"Our uniqueness is our gift to the world. That is why I applaud P&G's effort to create spaces like this where authentic and inspirational conversations about how to pioneer and emerge stronger together can flourish", explained Natale.

The theme of this eleventh P&G annual women's event was #LetsKeepBlooming. After the event, select members in attendance received copies of her bestselling book The Virtuous Circle which became the first book written by a Latina that was published by the Leadership division of HarperCollins.

The keynote fleshed out the 3-time Daytime winner renewed commitment to inspire diverse audiences to develop their potential, powered by the success of her TED talk "Pioneer: How to Be What You Can't See". Equal parts inspirational speech, career workshop and autobiographical manifesto, Natale's speech uses the arch of her life journey -from a carpet warehouse to the red carpet of the Daytime EMMYs- to start conversations about the challenges and opportunities that minorities face when they decide to turn their dreams into actions.

Natale's past collaborations as motivational speaker include Dell, PepsiCo, Century21 and Laura Bush Foundation, among others.

About Gaby Natale and AGANARmedia

Gaby Natale is a triple Daytime EMMY® winner, TV personality, bestselling author and motivational speaker. She is the executive producer and host of the nationally-syndicated TV show SuperLatina on PBS' Vme network.

One of the most prestigious media personalities in Spanish-language television, Natale is among a few women in the entertainment industry who owns not only the rights to her TV show but also a television studio. This unique situation has allowed her to combine her passion for media and her entrepreneurial spirit.

People magazine named Natale one of 2018's "25 Most Powerful Latinas", highlighting the inspirational story of how she went from a local TV show that started out of a carpet warehouse to becoming the only Latina in US history to win triple back-to-back Daytime EMMYs. Her popularity grew even further when her first book, "The Virtuous Circle" by HarperCollins, became an instant bestseller, topping Amazon's New Releases charts in 3 different categories (Business, Inspiration and Self-Help).

Natale is also the founder of AGANARmedia, a marketing company with a focus on Hispanic audiences that serves Fortune 500 companies such as Hilton Worldwide, Sprint, AT&T, eBay and Amazon. In the digital world, she has a thriving fan base with over 52 million views on YouTube and 250K+ followers on Social Media.



In 2019 Gaby launched WelcomeAll Beauty, the first hair extensions line dedicated to women's productivity offering DIY camera-ready hair styles that can be done in less than 5 minutes.



A tireless advocate of gender and diversity issues, Natale is a sought-after bilingual speaker and a frequent collaborator with nonprofits such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign and Voto Latino. She has keynoted conferences from the United Nations to tech shows and trade gatherings across the US and Latin America. Natale has been featured in Forbes, CNN, Buzzfeed, NBC News, Univision and Latino Leaders magazine. She is the recipient of NALIP's Digital Trailblazer Award and of a GLAAD Media Award nomination for her portrayal of Latino LGBTQ youth in media.

Natale holds a bachelor's in International Relations and a master's degree in Journalism from the University of San Andres and Columbia University. Prior to starting her career in television, Natale taught Communication and Journalism courses at the University of Texas. Originally from Argentina, Natale holds triple citizenship from the United States, Argentina and Italy and has lived in London (UK), Mexico, Washington DC and Buenos Aires.

*For media inquiries, please contact [email protected] *

SOURCE AGANAR Media