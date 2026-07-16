GAC Celebrates 30-Millionth Vehicle Roll-off, Sharing Milestone Moment with Global Users

GUANGZHOU, China, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusted by 30 Million, Powered by Quality. On July 16, GAC Group hosted the 30 Million Customers Appreciation Event at the GAC manufacturing plant. The event was attended by leaders from Guangdong Province, Guangzhou Municipality, and Panyu District; Fu Bingfeng, Executive Vice President and Secretary-General of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers; Feng Xingya, Chairman of GAC Group; Xia Xianqing, President of GAC Group; along with other members of the leadership team, industry partners, suppliers, dealers, domestic and overseas customer representatives, employee representatives, and media representatives.

During the ceremony, GAC's overseas manufacturing bases were linked via live video. Its Thailand plant celebrated the roll-off of its 10,000th vehicle, a new model rolled off the line at the Indonesian plant, and the Austrian plant in Graz officially commenced mass production of the AION UT. The highlight came when the right-hand-drive GAC M8 PHEV – sold overseas as the GN8 – took the stage as the 30-millionth vehicle. Feng Xingya handed the keys to Thai customer Tony Jaa, a globally renowned action star and household name in Thailand. This moment captured not just a number, but the mutual trust and shared journey between GAC and its global users.

The 30 millionth delivery marks a major milestone in GAC's 29-year journey. Behind this number lies the trust of tens of millions of customers, GAC's commitment to quality and safety, its push for electrification and intelligent technology, and a reflection of China's auto industry shift from scale to value.

GAC has long been a pioneer of China's automotive globalization drive, expanding overseas since 2013. In the first half of 2026 alone, GAC exported over 120,000 vehicles, up 132% year-on-year. To date, GAC's global footprint spans 110 countries and regions across five continents, with a network of over 746 sales and service outlets, 7 overseas manufacturing plants, and 9 parts warehouses. Cumulative exports have surpassed 540,000 units, and GAC's global brand influence continues to rise.

To express its gratitude to 30 million customers worldwide, GAC has officially launched the "30 Millionth Vehicle Roll-off • Renewed Gratitude Season" campaign, with preferential offers rolling out across all regions worldwide.

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SOURCE GAC